Kyle Busch and his Daytona 500 misery continued as the RCR driver was knocked out of the race towards the latter stages. Rowdy was running strong at third before Joey Logano wrecked Ricky Stenhouse Jr. that took Busch out of the race.

The Richard Childress Racing driver had a strong outing and looked set to challenge for the win towards the end of the race. However, as luck would have it, Kyle Busch saw himself involved in an unrelated incident between the reigning NASCAR champion and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

After being released from the infield medical center, Kyle Busch portrayed his disappointment on not being allowed to rejoin the race again. He also blamed Joey Logano of being impatient despite having the "fastest car" in the race.

Kyle Busch said:

"Looks like the fastest car got in a hurry and wrecked. (Joey) Logano was by far the fastest car out there today. Saw a lot of laps led and he could do anything - The Penske cars were very strong. We still got 20 laps to go and he's trying to go through the middle, create a hole that is not there and it created chaos."

Rowdy then thanked his team and said he "hated" it for his guys because they had a fast car that could potentially challenge for the win. He then took another jibe at Logano and added,

"You got to know how wide your race car is to be able to find a hole that it'll fit in, and he obviously does not know that."

As Busch rightly stated, the Penske cars were the dominant force throughout the race. Joey Logano won the stage 1 while his teammate Ryan Blaney clinched Stage 2 to mark a Penske clean sweep. Their other teammate and Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric also led a major chunk of the laps, but could not add to his existing win.

"Got beat by NASCAR procedures again," says Kyle Busch after Daytona 500 misery

Kyle Busch was certainly frustrated as he took a shrewd dig at NASCAR procedures. Rowdy was disappointed after not being able to let back in the race despite what he feels was the right thing to do.

Speaking to the media after being released from the infield center, Busch said:

"I don't know, Got beat by NASCAR procedures again, just not being able to get back out on the race track."

He explained his misery and everything that happened following his crash. He also added that he and Austin Dillon would have little chance to catch up to the Penske drivers, even if they had additional support in the race.

William Byron on the other hand won consecutive Daytona 500 after avoiding a last lap crash and taking the victory from 9th position in the final lap. The Hendrick Motorsports driver also broke Jeff Gordon's record of being the youngest driver to win multiple Daytona 500s. Gordon was 27y, 6mo, 10 days old when he won his second Daytona 500 whereas Byron is 4 months younger than his HMS chief.

