Kyle Busch bluntly addresses RCR’s ‘lack of speed’ despite the team’s strong effort: “They’re working as hard as they can”

Kyle Busch addressed Richard Childress Racing's one issue that has been an Achilles' heel for him coming into the 2025 season. In a recent interview, Busch revealed that RCR's lack of speed is what troubles them, as they are yet to win a race this season.Busch recently sat with Pat McAfee of the Pat McAfee Show, where he discussed his ongoing NASCAR Cup Series season and opened up about his struggle with Richard Childress Racing. Speaking of how he wants to win the upcoming race at Indianapolis, here's what he said:&quot;I'm looking forward to it. You know, we had a fast car last year here in Indianapolis, and we were right there in the top five, coming down, closing laps, and Kyle Larson stole the win, and we're going to make that this Kyle this time.&quot;The #8 driver then mentioned how RCR is not suffering because of a lack of effort, but because of a lack of speed. Despite having the potential to be one of the top teams, here's what he further said on their drawbacks:&quot;I'll tell you, it is not due to lack of effort, that's for damn sure. Everybody at RCR back there at the race shop, they're working as hard as they can, and engineers are trying to figure it out and look at all the notes, and speed's at. So the balance of the race cars has been pretty good this year; you know, the driveability feels okay, it's just the lack of speed, and we have more potential, you know, to be faster.&quot;Here's the video where Kyle Busch talks about Richard Childress Racing's issues:Richard Childress Racing fields two full-time drivers, Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon, and neither of them has a race win to their name. Busch is in 15th place with 461 points after 21 races, where he picked up two Top 5s, seven Top 10s, and faced two DNFs. Austin Dillon, Busch's teammate, is in 28th place with 353 points, where he claimed three Top 10s and faced two DNFs.Kyle Busch's team owner furious after yet another average show at DoverRichard Childress, the owner of the NASCAR team Richard Childress Racing, was left unimpressed with the team's show at the recently concluded Dover Cup Series race. Childress, as per reports, was frustrated as Busch could only fetch 11th place despite all the efforts last Sunday.Venting his frustration, here's what the 79-year-old said, as per Steven Taranto on X.&quot;Gotta get some race cars. We are in trouble. Period.&quot;Kyle Busch started his race from 10th place, moved up to eighth place by the end of Stage 1, and moved further down to 12th place by the end of Stage 2. In the end, he finished in 11th place. On the other hand, Busch's teammate, Austin Dillon, started his race from 23rd place, only to end up in 15th place.