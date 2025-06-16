Kyle Busch and his brother Kurt share heartfelt Father's Day tributes to their dad, Tom

Former NASCAR champions Kurt and Kyle Busch celebrated Father's Day with a heartwarming tribute to their dad. The duo shared a throwback image with their father on X, along with their tributes in the caption.

Both brothers, Kyle and Kurt Busch, were in Mexico City for the Viva Mexico 250. Kyle was representing the Busch family at the first international points-paying stock car racing race since 1958. The race was held on Father's Day, Sunday, June 15, 2025, and Amazon Prime covered the event live.

Before stepping into the race, Kyle Busch took to his X account and shared a throwback image of him with his father in the Busch firesuit. He accompanied the image with a recent picture of his son, Brexton Busch, at Millbridge Speedway. Brexton won the Golden Driller championship title at the Tulsa Shootout this year.

Reflecting on the same, Kyle Busch wrote a heartfelt message for his father and his legacy:

"Happy Father’s Day to the man who started it all! Three winning generations! Wouldn’t b where we are today without you! Love ya 🏆"

Following the same, Kurt Busch shared a throwback picture with Tom Busch in a collage. The first image featured the father-son duo working on a car together. Meanwhile, the next image featured Kurt in his stock car racing jersey and hugging his father.

"Happy Father’s Day to the best car dad ever!" wrote Kurt Busch.

The Busch duo are the winningest brothers in NASCAR history with 97 wins. The duo also secured Cup Series championship wins in their career, with Kurt Busch winning the title in 2004, and his younger brother securing it twice in 2015 and 2019.

"Maybe it was a little too heavy of a brake spike": Kyle Busch on his early exit from the Viva Mexico 250

The Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City had damp conditions, and on lap eight of the 100-lap race, Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch spun out. The rain caused significant problems for the #8 Chevy driver on turn one, and he barreled into multiple cars.

Busch collected Zane Smith, Kyle Larson, AJ Allmendinger, and Justin Haley on lap eight. Following the massive crash, the #8 Chevy team tried their best to bring him back on the track, but they failed, resulting in a premature exit from the race.

Kyle Busch took the responsibility for the spin and told NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass:

“I went to the brakes and just ice. Maybe it was a little too heavy of a brake spike. Just turned around backwards and spun out backwards. Hate it for all the guys that got involved because it was, obviously, purely my fault. I don’t know what I could have done differently. I broke at the 10 marker. It’s not like I was trying to break at the six.

“I was in trouble for a good second or two and then I was like, ‘I am going to nail some people so I probably should turn around backwards, and it at least try to soften the blow,” he added.

Kyle Busch ranks 18th on the Cup Series points table with 323 points and two unfortunate DNFs this season. Furthermore, he has secured five top-ten finishes and one top-five finish in 16 starts.

