Kyle Busch candidly admits: "The last few years haven't been fun"

With two Cup Series Championships, 60 Cup Wins and 263 top-10 finishes, Kyle Busch has been one of the most successful drivers to have achieved several milestones in his NASCAR Cup Series career. Many of his competitors rate him as one of the best drivers in the history of stock car racing.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports, Busch was asked if he still has some things to prove in NASCAR or if he just wants to keep racing. The former Joe Gibbs Racing driver said he wanted to do both of those things. He also recalled his 2015 incident at Daytona International Speedway when he missed 11 races due to an injury.

Busch said:

“Both. I remember 2015 pretty vividly and being on the sidelines and not being able to race and be in a race car. I missed it. I give this world of NASCAR our life, if you will. Everything I’ve got. It’s a lot of stress. It’s a lot of agony at times. But it’s all rewarding and worth it when you’re able to win and be successful and have fun doing it.”

He continued:

“I’d admit the last few years haven’t been fun. It could have been a point where you shut everything down and walk away, and it’s over. It would be a crying shame to do that in one’s prime feeling like I still have at least five or six years left in me as long as I stay healthy and keep going on that front.”

Kyle Busch reflected on his 2022 NASCAR season

Kyle Busch managed to win only one race in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and failed to advance into the second round of the playoffs. Obviously, the season didn’t go as well as Busch wanted. Speaking to NBC Sports, the 37-year-old admitted that the first half of the season was good, but after the Nashville race, his performances started falling.

Busch said:

“We were really good the first half of the year, then it was right around Nashville where we were running second and we should have stayed out on the final caution but didn’t. We pitted. We ran 22nd. After that, it seemed like we fell off the rails. Nothing we tried, nothing we did could ever really materialize.”

Kyle Busch will start a new chapter with his new team, Richard Childress Racing. He will next be seen in action in the preseason race Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum on February 5th, 2023.

