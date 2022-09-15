"You just don’t have any time to relax" - Kyle Busch on the challenges of NASCAR Bristol race this weekend

Kyle Busch hasn't had the best 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and has faced several challenges. Busch currently stands at number 13 in the Cup Series standings and has only one win to his name.

NASCAR @NASCAR CHECKERED FLAG: KYLE BUSCH WINS IN A WILD FINISH AT BRISTOL!!!! CHECKERED FLAG: KYLE BUSCH WINS IN A WILD FINISH AT BRISTOL!!!! https://t.co/ypSAEtGpc6

This weekend, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver will pilot the #18 M&M's Toyota Camry on Saturday night for Bass Pro Shops at Bristol Motor Speedway. Kyle has visited Bristol Motor Speedway several times, with eight wins on the track. Busch has reasons for his excitement about Bristol and understands its importance for the Cup Series playoffs.

Speaking to the media before the race, he highlighted the most challenging part of racing in Bristol. In his statement, the two-time Cup Series champion said:

“Races at Bristol are very demanding, both mentally and physically. I think physically just because of the nature of the non-stop driving. You are always on the go and always doing something, down the straightaway, in the corners, because it’s so long and what it takes from the corner entry throughout the corner you just don’t have any time to relax at all on the straightaway.”

He added that,

“And then the mental demands of that place, too, because it’s concrete and the vibration and the challenge it puts on your body is pretty high there. Bristol is the one the more fun racetracks for me, especially being so successful there, and I pride myself on being able to handle that and not falling out of the seat.”

Kyle Busch has a good history on the track, where he will be looking for his ninth victory. Busch is the only driver in NASCAR history to have won all three national series races in a single weekend, which he has accomplished twice at the Bristol Bullring.

Kyle Busch's performance at Bristol Motor Speedway

In 2010 and 2017, he won the Bristol Triple, sweeping NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series races. Kyle Busch has managed to clinch eight wins in Bristol with 14 top-fives and 19 top-tens in 32 career starts on the concrete surface.

Kyle Busch will be in Bristol this weekend and all eyes will be on him due to his history on the track. His ninth victory in Bristol would place him alongside NASCAR Hall of Famers Earnhardt, Yarborough, and Wallace. It would also advance him to the next round of the playoffs, bringing him one step closer to a third Cup Series Championship.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will air live on USA Network at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday, September 17, at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Edited by Yashovardhan Singh