"They call it the ‘Lady in Black’ for a reason" - Kyle Busch on the challenges of NASCAR Darlington race

Darlington Raceway has been termed one of the toughest oval tracks in NASCAR, and Kyle Busch is among the drivers who have confirmed this narrative. Due to its difficult nature, the track was nicknamed “The Lady in Blacks” and “The Track Too Tough To Tame.” Despite being one of the toughest tracks, NASCAR has chosen it as the best track to kick off the playoffs this weekend.

All World Cruises @CruisesAll @KyleBusch @interstatebatts @ToyotaRacing I am so glad that Kyle Busch is in the playoffs. He knows how to race and to win. Been my driver since the beginning. @KyleBusch @interstatebatts @ToyotaRacing I am so glad that Kyle Busch is in the playoffs. He knows how to race and to win. Been my driver since the beginning.

Kyle Busch will be part of the 16-driver squad competing in the playoffs this weekend, driving his No.18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs. Heading to South Carolina for the second time, Kyle has addressed some of the most challenging parts of Darlington.

During an interview earlier this week, Busch agreed to Darlington being a demanding track. In his statement, Kyle Bush said:

“Darlington is a tough track. They call it the ‘Lady in Black’ for a reason. It seems like whether the pavement is worn out like it is now, it seems slick, or if it’s a brand new racetrack, the pavement still seems slick. That really kind of lends itself to some tough racing there. Being on the inside of guys and having a track that is only two lanes wide with the cars going around there at 170 or 180 mph, it makes it difficult for us.”

Busch also addressed the difference between a regular and a playoff race, citing that a lot is at stake in the playoffs, and that the driver cannot afford a single mistake. According to Joe Gibbs, NASCAR drivers race each other a bit harder in the playoffs. Every position is a point, and every point counts. With all this information at the back of his mind, Kyle Busch is ready for his third championship.

Kyle Busch’s performance while at Joe Gibbs Racing

Since joining Joe Gibbs Racing, his record at the track has been impressive, collecting 12 top-ten finishes, six top-five finishes, and a single win. However, on his last visit with the Next Gen car, on April 17th, the two-time champ couldn’t tame the track, finishing 33rd.

In racing, a driver always knows things can go sideways. However, in Kyle’s case, he didn’t expect the Darlington race to end that way. After a wreck ruled him out of the race, Kyle Busch climbed out of his machine and walked away, leaving his car on pit road.

Despite his hard work in bringing the 2022 championship home, the 37-year-old is still uncertain about his future in racing. Kyle’s contract with M&M ends this season, and up until now, Busch hasn’t been able to find a new sponsor to keep him at No.18. Busch is one of the highest-paid drivers in NASCAR, and teams feel he’s too expensive.

Daniel Kriete @DanielKriete4 Kyle Busch on The NBC Broadcast says hes still working on the details for 2023, is still searching for sponsorship and says decisions need to fall in to place soon #NASCAR Kyle Busch on The NBC Broadcast says hes still working on the details for 2023, is still searching for sponsorship and says decisions need to fall in to place soon #NASCAR

Busch recently addressed the issue when he revealed that he has sleepless nights wondering which way to take. Given that he is a racer and knows nothing but racing, Busch has gone further to accept a pay cut, but things remained unchanged as of now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora