Kyle Busch notches NASCAR Truck win number 60 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch finally got his 60th Camping World Truck Series win on Saturday when he dominated the FR8Auctions 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It came one year after COVID-19 shut down NASCAR as teams were preparing to race at this track.

The Kyle Busch Motorsports duo of John Hunter Nemechek and Busch was the class of the field all afternoon with Nemechek winning the first two stages, giving him five for the season, and Busch taking the checkered flag. It also marked the sixth victory for Busch at the Georgia venue.

It was 'catch me if you can' for Kyle Busch

At the start, it took only four laps for Kyle Busch to take command, and he would go back and forth with his teammate throughout. With 20 to go, the only thing that would stand in the way of his victory would be a caution. Atlanta Motor Speedway has an abrasive surface and eats tires. He had opened up a lead of over two seconds on Austin Hill in second.

“It’s just a great opportunity to race in great stuff with KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports), Cessna Beechcraft," Kyle Busch said. "This Toyota Tundra was awesome. I can’t say enough about my guys, everybody at Kyle Busch Motorsports. They do such a great job with a lot of hard work. Without their preparation and dedication, we wouldn’t be as successful as we’ve been as an organization. It’s great to get back to victory lane."

Kyle Busch led a race-high 102 laps, the most he has led at Atlanta, and combined with Nemechek, they would be in front for 123 of the 130 laps. The No. 51 Tundra of Busch won by a whopping 4.133 seconds. With his third-place finish, Nemechek picked up his third top-five in four races.

Six drivers have won with Kyle Busch, the NASCAR Cup Series star, in the field. Johnny Sauter has had the most success beating the future Hall of Famer six times. Matt Crafton has beaten him three times, while John Hunter Nemechek, Timothy Peters, Brett Moffitt, and Grant Enfinger have one each. Nemechek did it a week ago in Phoenix, with his boss ending up second. Previous winners in the field included Crafton, Nemechek, Moffitt, Enfinger, and Busch.

"Anytime I’m in my truck I want to be able to go out there and score the victory," Kyle Busch said. "With good competition and good competitors, it’s not easy. With John Hunter (Nemechek) coming on board, at Vegas he was super fast and did everything right, no mistakes. We’ll go back and regroup and make sure that 4 (Nemechek) truck can stay in front of that 16 (Austin Hill) truck the rest of this year.”

Brett Moffitt had yet to record a top-10 finish this season and was supposed to start P10. While on the starting grid, his crew discovered they had to change his engine. Amazingly, it was replaced in time to take the green flag, although he was forced to start in the rear. At the end of the first stage (Lap 30), he had cracked the top-15. He finished P9.