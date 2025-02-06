'Kyle Busch was close in multiple races' — Austin Dillon shares his assessment of RCR’s 2024 struggles

The 2024 season was filled with struggles for Richard Childress Racing (RCR) and their two drivers, Austin Dillon, and Kyle Busch. With only one win between the two and both missing the playoffs, they're looking to turn things around as soon as possible.

Austin Dillon recently opened up to FOX about the new season, his hopes for a better year, and the long-term future of Kyle Busch in RCR. It's significant to point out that last season, Dillon finished 32nd and Busch 20th on the final scoreboard, and was Busch's first winless season in as many as twenty years.

Notably, Richard Childress' grandson thinks that if only a couple of very tight races had gone their way, it would have been a whole different story for RCR in 2024. He told FOX reporter Bob Pockrass:

Trending

"Kyle Busch was close at multiple races. (In) Kansas, he's got it pretty much in the bag, he's made a pass for the lead. Then in Atlanta lost by a foot or so... If you take three of those and make them point wins, it's a big season for RCR," Austin told FOX.

Expand Tweet

During the same interview, Dillon mentioned he is excited about the new crew chief, Richard Boswell, and some new faces that have joined the team. In addition to the old crew, with whom he has a cohesive bond, he believes the team would be able to provide Kyle Busch with what he needs. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion signed with RCR in September of 2022 and began racing for them in 2023. But it's been said that 2025 could be a pivotal year in his relationship with the team.

"For us at RCR, we just have to put maximum effort in every week to deliver the best product, and that's the best we can do... Put him (Kyle Busch) in the best position we can," Dillon told Pockrass.

Kyle Busch will keep his crew chief but RCR make significant personnel changes

For the 2025 season, some faces changed in the RCR garage, but Busch's crew chief, Randall Burnett, will continue to work hand in hand with him. Some of the most significant changes were Keith Rodden being elevated to vice president of competition and John Klausmeier as the new technical director.

This was prompted by Kyle Busch missing the playoffs for the first time since 2012 and Austin Dillon's fewest Top 10 finish since 2017. Regardless of last year's results, Dillon stated that:

"I think he's (Kyle) enjoyed his time at RCR and wants to be a part of this organization to the end, I hope," Dillon told Bob Pockrass.

At the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray - the first race of the season, Kyle managed to finish at the 15th spot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback