Kyle Busch comments on Denny Hamlin "taking over Bad Guy" role in NASCAR

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch gave his stance after Xfinity Series star Kenny Wallace revealed that Denny Hamlin is the new "bad guy" in the NASCAR fraternity.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is renowned for his fearless driving of his high-octane #11 Toyota on the asphalt. Moreover, Hamlin is infamous for his wreck style of racing and for spinning out the opponents coming in the way of his pursuit of dominance.

The Florida native is outspoken about his driving style and shows no remorse whatsoever and this is apparently why the 43-year-old is known as the "bad guy" of NASCAR. However, before the unwanted feat got etched under the JGR driver's name, it was Kyle Busch who held the title of being the bad guy of the sport.

The reason behind such an image of the RCR driver is that he was of an arguably more aggressive nature than his then-teammate Denny Hamlin. Furthermore, Busch used to participate in all the NASCAR events, namely the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and the Truck Series, sweeping several wins under his name.

Now that the title has been taken over by Hamlin, the Las Vegas native shared his opinion if he misses being the "bad guy" during The Kenny Wallace Show, saying (via X):

"I miss winning as much, that's where most of it [bad guy] came for me. When I came into NASCAR, I was booed from the start...there was some boos in the crowd an I'm like, 'What? I didn't even do anything'"

Busch added:

"When I got driver intros for my first Xfinity Series race, I got booed out of there. I was like, 'What the hell? I didn't do anything. It's Kyle, not Kurt [Busch]."

John Hunter Nemechek reveals driving for Kyle Busch is an immensely pressuring affair

The North Carolina native fields the #42 Toyota Camry Cup Series car for Legacy Motorsports and the #20 Toyota Supra Xfinity Series car for Joe Gibbs Racing. He is currently observing his fifth Cup Series season and sixth Xfinity Series season and has raked in ten victories in the latter series, with the most dominant year being the last one, where John Hunter Nemechek bagged 7 wins.

Back in 2021, the 26-year-old joined forces with Kyle Busch Motorsports to participate in the Craftsman Truck Series and produced solid output. With wins at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Richmond Raceway, Charlotte Roval, Texas Motor Speedway, and the Pocono Raceway, John finished the 2023 season at his career-best in P3.

While highlighting Kyle Busch's name as who is tough to deal with among all his employers, the #42 Toyota driver told Bob Pockrass (via X):

"More pressure was driving for Kyle(Busch) for sure. Driving for KB was a lot of pressure to go out and succeed. Driving for Coach (Gibbs) was super special. Coach is I would say more of a motivator, a coach in that aspect if things don't quite go right."

