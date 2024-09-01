Kyle Busch comments on future of his legendary NASCAR streak in Guinness Book of World Records

For the last 19 seasons, Kyle Busch has won at least one NASCAR Cup race, from 2005 to 2023. A record that was registered in the Guinness Book of World Records last year in February seems to be in danger this season as Busch has remained winless, with his year marred with inconsistent results and RCR woes.

It's worth mentioning that if the #8 driver fails to win at Darlington on Sunday, he'll miss out on the playoffs. But even then, he'd have plenty of races to keep his winning streak alive. The RCR driver was presented with his scenario during a media interaction on Saturday and asked whether he feels optimistic about getting a win at Darlington, or later in the season, Busch said:

"I mean, you want to go out there and contend every week, but getting wins is a whole different story. So, for us to be able to capitalize on our good runs, like last week, we just missed and didn’t execute well enough in those final moments to get the job done. Anything can happen. You’ve got to live it out until the end and we’ve got 11 more weeks to get it done," Busch said. [4:16]

He added that he'd like to win at Darlington better to put the winning-streak story to rest, make it to the playoffs, and build on the team's newfound momentum.

Ever since NASCAR returned after the Olympics break, the #8 team has rediscovered its speed and the consistency to compete for the wins. While Kyle Busch finished in 12th place at Richmond, he followed that up with consecutive finishes inside the top 5, with the most notable being last weekend's result at Daytona, when he fell inches short of his first win of this season.

Kyle Busch opens up on reasons behind RCR's newfound speed

Ahead of the final race of the regular season, Kyle Busch was asked about the reasons behind the newfound speed of RCR in the past few weeks. The former Joe Gibbs Racing driver said that it was the consequence of a lot of hard work and effort. While he did mention changes in terms of personnel, Busch ultimately gave credit to his team for the recent upturn of form and performance.

"A lot of that’s been from April to May timeframe of just conversations of processes and procedures that we need to improve on and work on and we’re starting to see the fruits of that labor now," Busch said. [00:30]

So with that said, it'll be interesting to see how Kyle Busch fares in the race at Darlington. The RCR driver will start from the 17th spot, hoping to win his first race of the season and get in the playoffs whilst extending his winning streak to 20 seasons.

