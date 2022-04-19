"It doesn't matter how you get 'em, it's all about getting 'em" - Kyle Busch compares himself to NASCAR legend after win at Bristol Motor Speedway

In a dramatic finish to NASCAR's only Cup Series dirt event at Bristol Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch raced from third to first into the final turn to win the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday night in Bristol, Tennessee.

Chase Briscoe collided with Tyler Reddick as the two battled for the lead entering the last turn of the 250-lap race, sending both cars spinning out of control and allowing Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch to reap the benefits.

Busch has now won nine Cup races at the 0.533-mile track, ending a 25-race winless string. Busch also matched Richard Petty's record of 18 consecutive seasons with a record of one victory.

While speaking after the race, Kyle Busch stated that he feels like he is Dale Earnhardt Sr. He was visibly excited over the win. NASCAR posted an interview with Busch on their Twitter where he stated,

“We got one. Doesn’t matter how you get them. It’s all about getting them. I mean, man, I feel like Dale Earnhardt Sr. right now. This is awesome. I didn’t do anything.”

He mentioned this, referring to dale Earnhardt Sr. as he was applauded after shoving Terry Labonte out of the way for the victory in the 1999 race.

Rain did not stop Kyle Busch from winning the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch won for the ninth time in the Cup at Bristol and was cheered by a handful of fans who endured two rain delays that stretched the race to nearly four hours.

Rain interrupted the race for the second time just moments before it was set to resume with 30 laps to go. Despite the rain, Busch made it to the finish line as the winner of the Food City Dirt Race. In a post-race interview, he highlighted the condition of the track, stating that it was slimy.

On Twitter, Bob Pockrass updated the weather conditions, stating,

"track is getting more wet with a little shine."

The event was NASCAR's second attempt at staging a Cup race on dirt, and it quickly devolved into a muddy and damp mystery when rain interrupted the activity and most of the drivers appeared to be confused with the rules.

What happened to the two drivers was that Tyler Reddick came in second and blamed himself for not being able to hold off Briscoe. Chase Briscoe dropped from second to 22nd place in the race and promptly apologized to Reddick on pit road.

