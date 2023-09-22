Kyle Busch compares his RCR arrival to the “No. 1 draft pick” as he completes a year with the NASCAR team

In a move that marked the end of a 15-year tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing, NASCAR luminary Kyle Busch embarked on a new chapter with Richard Childress Racing (RCR) just over a year ago.

Busch's illustrious career with JGR, which included two world titles among countless other achievements, came to an end last season when the 38-year-old penned a deal with Richard Childress Racing.

The transition was met with palpable excitement and high hopes amongst NASCAR enthusiasts. Now, just a year since the move took place, Busch likened his arrival to RCR as being akin to a top-tier draft pick in the world of NASCAR in a recent interview with RACER.

He recalled:

"When Richard walked through the shop and told everybody I was coming, it lit up everyone, and they felt as though – I wouldn’t say they won the lottery – but essentially got a No. 1 draft pick."

This monumental shift from Joe Gibbs Racing to RCR marked not only a change in team allegiance for Kyle Busch but also a determined effort to revitalize RCR and propel it back to the forefront of NASCAR prominence.

Busch's decision to join RCR was motivated by a desire to contribute to the ongoing development and growth of the team. He revealed:

"I was coming over there to help rebuild and bring an organization back to its forefront."

"I’m still working on that every day. I wouldn’t say that we’ve found the recipe yet that’s going to take us to that level, but I think each week we continue to build on that. It is a building process," Busch remarked.

How does Kyle Busch feel about his tenure at Richard Childress Racing so far?

In the same interview with RACER, the 38-year-old took a moment to reflect on his first year at RCR, characterizing it as a "good year" filled with promising developments.

“This year has definitely flown by. No, I would not say that it has felt like it’s been 12 months’ time; maybe five or six months, actually. But it has been a year, and it’s been a really good year,” Busch remarked.

Indeed, time seems to have passed swiftly for the 38-year-old driver, who made the pivotal decision to join RCR after a successful 15-year tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing. This transition has proven to be a seamless one, as Busch has integrated into the RCR ecosystem with ease.

Securing three victories in the current season, Kyle Busch has demonstrated a remarkable level of competitiveness.

Furthermore, Busch has advanced through the initial round of playoffs, and remains firmly in contention for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship as he occupies sixth place in the playoffs standings.

Reflecting on his experience with RCR, Kyle Busch emphasized the collaborative effort and camaraderie within the organization.

"It’s been really fun to be brought into RCR and into the system and work with everyone in the front office," he expressed.