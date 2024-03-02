Kyle Busch compliments Las Vegas’ $2,300,000,000 marvel for “living up to the hype”

Kyle Busch recently visited Las Vegas' $2.3 billion architectural masterpiece, Sphere, ahead of the NASCAR Cup race in his hometown.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has got his 2024 campaign off to a strong start. A 12th-place finish in Daytona and a podium in Atlanta see the Richard Childress Racing driver at the top of the Cup Series standings.

Ahead of the campaign's third race, Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube in Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Busch pounced on the opportunity to explore one of the marvels of his hometown. Alongside his wife Samantha and son Brexton, the former Joe Gibbs Racing man visited Las Vegas' Sphere.

A collaborative endeavor between the Madison Square Garden Company and the Las Vegas Sands Corporation, Sphere is a testament to modern architectural ingenuity. Situated adjacent to the famed Las Vegas Strip and east of the Venetian Resort, the structure was conceived in 2018 with an estimated cost of $1.2 billion. However, design modifications, supply chain disruptions, and inflation saw the project's final price tag soar to a staggering $2.3 billion.

Giving the entertainment arena his stamp of approval, Kyle Busch wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Never thought I’d be a tourist in my hometown, but the Sphere lived up to the hype. Had fun showing the fam around."

Expand Tweet

"Really frustrating" - Kyle Busch on victory drought in Las Vegas

Despite being a Las Vegas native, Kyle Busch has failed to secure a victory at the circuit since 2009. Reflecting on his drought, Busch told the Las Vegas Review-Journal:

"It’s been oh, so close, but no trophy. So that’s really frustrating. Of course, being my hometown, it means a lot to be able to run well and have a good finish there. I’m kind of tired of the third-place."

Discussing his strong start to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, the 38-year-old said:

"Having good strong starts to the season helps your whole year and sets the tone. This definitely has been a good kickoff. We’d love nothing more than to be able to back that up again this year and carry that strength through the whole year and not get too quiet in the second half of the year."