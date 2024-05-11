Kyle Busch "confused" with Next-Gen car as NASCAR veteran struggles to find balance and performance

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch remains "confused" about the Next-Gen car, struggling to find the right balance and facing the aero inefficiency.

The Gen-7, or the Next-Gen cars have been on the track since the 2022 season of NASCAR. While the cars have some visible differences and developments from the previous generation, some drivers are seemingly unsatisfied with the cars' performance. Kyle Busch, too, expressed his disappointment.

Speaking to the media ahead of the race at Darlington, Busch revealed the issues he feels with the Next-Gen cars. He said:

"It definitely drives different than the old car, you know. What that is I'm not exactly sure." (3:38)

He later added that the overall balance remains a critical issue with the car. It (the balance) keeps shifting throughout the length of the corner and hence it does not feel smooth to drive it, which, as he mentioned, was not an issue with the old cars.

"The old car didn't have that sensation, it was easy to just make a smooth corner and have the balance stay the same the whole time where now I feel like I'm fighting many more balance issues. And on top of just fighting those balance issues by yourself, throw in the aero deficiencies that you have in traffic and now you're just confused. You you think that you're going to expect it to do one thing and it does something else and you lose a tenth of a second." (4:38)

"I hate these cars!": Kyle Busch's anger outbreak towards Next-Gen cars after Talladega

The two-time Cup Series champion's current season has not marked a victory so far. Although he did manage to finish in third place at Atlanta, he has remained outside of the top 20 for most of the races.

His disappointment with the Next-Gen cars seemed to peak after the GEICO 500 at Talladega earlier in April. He finished 26th in the race and took to social media to express his anger towards the car. He wrote on X:

“Ride in line=finish where u r TRY to race for win=finish last I hate these cars!!!”

His former teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing, Denny Hamlin also agreed with him speaking later on his podcast.

Kyle Busch has not won a Cup Series race since the 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 held at Gateway.