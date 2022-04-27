"Every time we got up front, we got shucked out of line" - Kyle Busch content with P3 at Talladega after 'frustrating' race

Despite sealing the race in the third position, Kyle Busch only led three laps. While speaking about the race, Busch stated that it was hard to get to the front line all day, and that it was frustrating for him.

Kyle Busch, driving the Toyota Camry TRD No. 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing, sat on pole 12 and awaited the green flag. For a driver of his stature, pole 12 was a perfect starting point, and it was just a matter of time before he could sit in the top 10.

During the post-race interview, Kyle Busch stated:

“It was just hard to pass all day. Really, there at the end, if two lanes were formed and they were pushing, there wasn’t really enough for a third lane to form to get any speed going.”

He went on to say:

“Every time we got up front, we got shucked out of line. That was frustrating. Thankfully, we were able to salvage and get back some of those guys that were getting a little bit squirrely at the end and get ourselves a P3, so we will take it and go on.”

The first stage didn’t end well for the No. 18 driver as he was running in and out of the top 10. At the end of stage one, Busch was sitting in the top fifteen, with Bubba Wallace Jr. taking the stage win and Ricky Stenhouse closing the top 10 list.

How Kyle Busch performed at NASCAR's GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Stage two was full of caution compared to stage one, but Kyle managed to maneuver his way to the top ten and slowly started showing signs of control. With a few laps remaining in stage two, the No. 18 driver ran in the top five and held the position until the end of stage two.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Top-10 in second stage: Byron Elliott Larson Truex KyBusch Bowman Almirola Jones Chastain KuBusch Top-10 in second stage: Byron Elliott Larson Truex KyBusch Bowman Almirola Jones Chastain KuBusch

In stage three, he was a little aggressive, sending Christopher Bell into the wall and leaving him spinning. With seven laps remaining, Busch was nowhere to be seen in the top ten. However, the final lap served as a door opener.

Kyle Larson created a path while trying to edge Jones. Ross Chastain utilized the open path and claimed the checkered flag. Dillon and Busch were right behind him and they ended up taking the top position.

In the previous race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch secured his 60th career win, and at the moment, he is the only active driver with the most wins.

Edited by Adam Dickson