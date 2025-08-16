Kyle Busch critiques NASCAR's schedule as Richmond loses out and Vegas holds two dates 

Las Vegas Motor Speedway happens to be Kyle Busch’s home track, and yet, he doesn’t want it to be there twice on NASCAR’s schedule. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion explained his stance during a recent interview with Frontstretch.

Ad

Busch, who has been driving at the Cup level for over two decades, gets that NASCAR is an entertainment sport. Regardless of how good a track is for the drivers, if the fans don’t purchase tickets to the grandstands, nothing else really matters.

Reflecting on the same, Busch said,

“I have kind of said it for a few years that if you're not packing the grandstands and selling out every single time, then you only need one date, you know?”

Ad

Trending

Per reports, Richmond will lose one of its dates (in Spring 2026) to the Mexico City race that debuted only this year.

“As much as I love Vegas and Vegas is my hometown, I don't think Vegas needs two dates. Definitely some other places that can utilize a date and have an opportunity to keep their places alive,” Kyle Busch added.

Ad

Ad

The official 2026 schedule isn’t out yet. However, there are certain events like the 68th Daytona 500 on February 15, the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24, and the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 8 that have been confirmed.

Furthermore, NASCAR is expected to return to Southern California with a street race in San Diego on June 21. Well, for now, all eyes are on Richmond Raceway, which will host the 25th race of the 2025 season.

Ad

“That was the most miserable I’ve ever been”- Kyle Busch recalls driving in searing heat in a race from 2002

NASCAR cockpits are usually hot, with their internal temperatures shooting as high as 160 degrees Fahrenheit. So, to keep the drivers hydrated, teams use cooling suits, helmet cooling systems, and even dry ice.

Ad

However, things weren’t that advanced back in the early 2000s. Recalling an exceptionally hot day from 2002, Busch said in a statement,

“It was Pensacola, Florida - I think we ran there in June or July, for some stupid reason. And it was 100 degrees outside with like 100 percent humidity. It was so, so hot.”

Back in the day, the cars had their engines made of pure aluminium blocks. So they were just hotter to begin with, and on top of that, they did not have sufficient grille openings. Still, Kyle Busch was able to record a top-10.

Ad

“I made it. I made it to the finish. I think we ran top 10 somewhere. But that was the most miserable I’ve ever been in a car,” he added.

Fast forward to 2025, Kyle Busch is one of the drivers who are still vying for their maiden win of the year. As things stand, there are only two races until the playoffs kick off, so Busch, who sits 15th in the driver standings, needs to win to get in.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.