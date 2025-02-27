Kyle Busch and his daughter feature in wife Samantha’s adorable IG story

Kyle Busch’s wife, Samantha Busch, took to her social media to share a video of her husband and daughter, Lennix Key Busch. In a story on Instagram, Samantha was seen with Lennix feeding a young joey in her arms.

Ad

Kyle Busch and Samantha started seeing each other in 2008 and decided to get married on December 31, 2010. The racing superstar couple has two children: a son, Brexton Locke Busch, who was born in 2015, and a daughter, Lennix Key Busch, born in 2022.

Lennix was born via surrogate after the couple struggled with infertility. Samantha has gone on record to be an advocate for IVF. She has shared her issues regarding conception in her book, “Fighting Infertility”. In addition to this, the couple has also founded the “Bundle of Joy Fund” to help other parents struggling with conception.

Ad

Trending

In a story on Samantha Busch’s Instagram, her daughter Lennix can be seen feeding a baby joey while her husband looks on.

Samantha Busch, Lennix Key and Kyle Busch in a screenshot via Instagram - @samanathabusch

Kyle Busch is entering the 2025 season as one of the major contenders to win the championship as he also enters his third year with Richard Childress Racing driving the #8. The winner of two Cup Series Championships announced that he was making a return to the Truck Series, where he has already made waves by winning the race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The partnership is with Spire Motorsports for at least five races in the NASCAR Truck Series.

Ad

Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha Busch opens up on watching her daughter Lennix grow

Samantha Busch recently shared her joy in watching her daughter Lennix Key Busch grow via her social media accounts. In an Instagram video titled "Daytona 500 Outfit of the Day" posted on February 18, Samantha showcased Lennix's dress worn at the Daytona 500 race with the caption:

Ad

"When I dreamed of having a little girl, I imagined all the special moments we’d share—styling her hair, twinning in matching outfits, and making the sweetest memories together. She may have the need for speed like her daddy, but when it comes to style, that’s all mama!"

"Watching her grow into her own personality is the greatest joy. Mama’s girl or daddy’s racer—why not both?" she added.

Ad

Ad

Busch mentioned their shared moments between the daughter-mother duo, like walking along pit road to support her husband and Lennix's father, Kyle Busch. Samantha expressed her dreams of styling Lennix's hair, wearing matching outfits, and creating lasting memories with her daughter.

In her heartfelt note accompanying the video, Samantha reflected on the fulfillment of watching Lennix develop her own unique personality.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback