Kyle Busch to showcase new Snickers theme at Martinsville Speedway

There's a reason fans call Kyle Busch the candyman. While some believe it comes from his dominance across NASCAR's top 3 series, the roots of the moniker are much simpler. It comes from Kyle Busch's ability to sell candy. The 35-year-old has had a sponsorship with Mars for over a decade, and it has made him a fan favorite.

Busch is also known to chow down on munchies before and after races. While some might argue that this makes Busch a walking brand rather than a driver, he has proved his mettle with two championships and over 50 Cup Series wins.

Happy Easter from our family to yours. pic.twitter.com/nG7FurJMkJ — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) April 4, 2021

Kyle Busch - who remains winless this season - will be rocking the No.18 Snickers Peanut Brownie Toyota Camry, which should look splendid under the lights of Martinsville Speedway. It might even be enough to boost morale and help the team get their first victory of the 2021 season.

Does Kyle Busch have a chance to win at Martinsville?

As for his chances in the race, Kyle Busch has raced at Martinsville 11 times and has two wins at the track known as the paperclip. Furthermore, Busch even won his Martinsville Grandfather clock in 2016 en route to his very first championship. Remarkably, he sat out the first half of the season with a fractured leg.

How is Brexton’s newest crew member working out? 😬 I left them alone for 2 min...



New @brextonbusch Episode dropping soon! pic.twitter.com/mgboWY8ffr — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) April 3, 2021

Kyle Busch is bound to be a factor in the race. With two victories at the track already, the 35-year-old will look to secure his third. But, if he can't win the race, at least his deep purple and black color scheme will look amazing under the lights. For fans, it would be spectacular to see this color scheme in victory lane.