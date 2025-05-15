Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin diagnose NASCAR's championship format woes 

Kyle Busch recently shared his take with Denny Hamlin on what would be the ideal championship format. During a conversation with Hamlin on the Actions Detrimental podcast, the RCR driver claimed he's heard that 'a lot of different variances' are at play.

But in his opinion, a three-four race one is 'pretty cool.' However, if a driver were to have one bad race in those races, they'd be automatically eliminating themselves.

Kyle Busch further expressed his dislike for the 10-race format where many times he and Hamlin had a bad race and then found themselves 'fifth in points.' But when NASCAR began the three-race format, where a driver could work their way through if they're good enough and with a win qualify as well, that was what he found to be 'the most fair system' they've had.

"But it coming down to a one race take all moment, I don't know. I mean, I don't mind it. I don't know how to make it better. I do still sort of enjoy the, maybe, I'm just a purist of NASCAR and having the points go all the way throughout. So, I still kind of enjoy that and would kind of be like, 'Man, it'd be cool to see that again,'" Kyle Busch said. [6:38 onwards]

Busch added that when drivers go on runs and 'pull up their points', that can potentially look 'ugly.'

Denny Hamlin gives his take after Kyle Busch spoke about NASCAR formats

Adding to his former teammate's point, Denny Hamlin said that he's okay with eliminations after every three races as long as good regular season drivers have a 'far enough headstart.' Hamlin pointed to Kyle Larson at Kansas where the #5 driver got five bonus points for winning the race.

He mentioned how it s only five positions in one stage of one race in one round. In it's place, Denny Hamlin suggested the idea of increasing the amount of bonus points and doubling them. This, as per the #11 driver, would make it rewarding for drivers to perform and collect more bonus points. At the same time, it'd also mean that the favorites wouldn't be as likely to be eliminated early on in the rounds.

"If you do have an elimination, first of all, I think it should be 12, not 16. I think that will eliminate the guy in 33rd that's going to win a race, making it into the playoffs. I also believe that once you get eliminated, you should go back to whatever points position where you should be," he described in the same podcast. [8:52 onwards]

Hamlin emphasized his point by suggesting NASCAR to double bonus points, make it 12 drivers in the playoffs, and adding the aspect of winning not necessarily locking on in.

He also told Kyle Busch that once a driver is eliminated, they should go back in the pool of points instead of resetting.

