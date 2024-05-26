Kyle Busch on why he has no desire to fight Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after All-Star race incident

Kyle Busch opened up regarding his fight with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the All-Star race. The 39-year-old said that he has no intention of continuing the fight with the JTG Daugherty Racing driver that started last week after the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch were two laps into the race when they exchanged a series of contacts before Busch finally ran Stenhouse Jr. into and then against the wall.The latter parked his wrecked car in Kyle Busch's pit lane and climbed up his pit stall to have a word with his crew chief Randall Burnett.

Following their conversation, Stenhouse Jr. waited for Busch near the number 8 RCR hauler. When the latter returned after finishing tenth in the race, the JTG Daugherty Racind driver confronted him, which escalated quickly into a fistfight.

Stenhouse Jr. was heard saying:

"I'll wreck you at Charlotte"

To which, Busch replied:

"Bring it. I don't give a f***"

NASCAR eventually fined Ricky Stenhouse Jr. $75,000 and suspended his father, along with two of his crew members.

In a recent conversation with the media, Kyle Busch was asked about his fight with Stenhouse Jr. and he said he had no need to fight with the 36-year-old.

"I don't need to fight with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. I need to fight with the top 3 guys so I can start winning some races," Busch said.

Busch was also asked if he agreed to NASCAR's decision on the incident. He replied by saying:

"It don't matter whether I agree or not. NASCAR makes the penalties."

"It was in the heat of the moment" - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on his fight with Kyle Busch

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had earlier sworn to wreck Busch at Charlotte during their fight at the All-Star race.

However as quoted by Associated Press, the 36-year-old said ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 that his words came out in the heat of the moment and that he had no intention of wrecking anyone intentionally.

"It was the heat of moment,” Stenhouse said about last week's fight with Kyle Busch. You never want to wreck anybody on purpose, especially somewhere like Charlotte."

Kyle Busch is currently 13th in the drivers' standings at the NASCAR Cup Series, with 324 points to his name. He has had one podium finish at the Ambetter Health 400 while bagging five top-10 finishes.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on the other hand, is currently 26th in the standings with 200 points, with just two top-10 finishes. His best performance was finishing fourth in the GEICO 500 at the Talladega Motor Speedway while his only other top-10 finish was ending sixth at the Ambetter Health 400.