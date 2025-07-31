Kyle Busch determined to “go for the record” in Summer Shootout 2026

By Palak Gupta
Published Jul 31, 2025 18:10 GMT
NASCAR: Toyota / Save Mart 350 - Source: Imagn
Kyle Busch at Sonoma Raceway on Jul 13, 2025. Image: Imagn

Kyle Busch, who scored his seventh win in eight Summer Shootout starts this summer on the quarter-mile oval, is eying eight wins in the next season.

The 2025 Cook Out Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway reached its climactic finale in Round 10 on July 29. Weather delays dogged the first two weeks, and sweltering temperatures tested cars and drivers through July.

In the Masters Division feature, Busch started from the pole and led every lap. In a post on X after his win, the two-time NASCAR Cup champion made his intentions of setting a record of eight wins crystal clear.

"Win #7 to finish off the Summer Shootout. I think I gotta go for the record of next year 💪🏻" Kyle Busch wrote.
The 2025 Masters title went to Robby Faggart, who edged Busch by 47 points. The INEX national schedule will resume in September with Bandolero Nationals back at Charlotte and subsequent Road Course and Dirt Nationals.

Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen also claimed a trophy at Charlotte. Starting from third place, van Gisbergen won his first Cook Out Summer Shootout and oval win in the Pro Legends division.

Meanwhile, Busch's challenging 2025 NASCAR Cup season continues. He currently holds 478 points and sits 15th in the Cup points standings with four races left in the regular season. In the Truck Series, Busch won his first race of the season in the Fr8 208 at Atlanta. He led 80 laps and held off Stewart Friesen to score his 67th Truck win.

Kyle Busch's winless NASCAR Cup streak continues heading into the 23rd race of the season

Kyle Busch has recorded seven top-10 finishes, led 62 laps, and is still chasing his first series win of the year.

After a 34th‑place finish in the Daytona 500, Busch notched a seventh at Atlanta and a dominant run at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), where he led 42 laps and finished fifth. His other top-5 result came at the Chicago Street Race (Grant Park 165) in July. He recovered from an early spin and climbed back into the top five.

Busch stands 18th in the playoff standings with 81 points behind the cutoff line. Last season, he failed to make the playoffs for the first time since the modern format began. The Richard Childress Racing No. 8 Chevrolet driver finished 20th in the final standings and ended his streak of winning at least one race per season over 19 years

The 23rd Cup race of the 2025 season at Iowa Speedway in Newton is scheduled for Sunday, August 3. Kyle Busch did not finish all 350 laps at the D-shaped oval last year and finished in 35th place.

Palak Gupta

Edited by Rupesh
