Kyle Busch disappointed over NASCAR’s unimplemented crucial safety feature

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch recently voiced his frustration over a key safety feature not being ready in time for the Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. The feature, designed to help keep cars grounded during high-speed incidents, has become a major talking point as the NextGen car has shown a tendency to go airborne, particularly on superspeedways.

Last season saw two major incidents involving Cup Series drivers Josh Berry and Corey LaJoie, both highlighting the airborne issues with the NextGen car. To make matters worse, RFK Racing’s newest addition, Ryan Preece, endured a terrifying wreck during the season-opening Daytona 500, further raising concerns about cars remaining grounded.

In a recent interview, Kyle Busch was asked how he felt about the flap, which was undergoing tests not being introduced before the Talladega Race. A 'disappointed' Rowdy said (via Frontstretch):

"I think they tested it at Michigan, and I'm pretty sure greenhouses aren't that easy to make and are very expensive, probably one of the more expensive body parts that these cars have. You would like to have anything like that as soon as you possibly could get it and have it on the race car, especially coming to places like this (Talladega)."

"So I would agree with the sentiment that yeah, it's a little disappointing. We don't have it yet, if it's a safety feature for us," he added.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch stands among the most accomplished drivers in the sport's history. The Nevada native has collected an incredible 232 wins across NASCAR’s top three divisions. His 63 Cup Series victories place him ninth on the all-time list, and he also holds several records in both the Xfinity and Truck Series.

Although Busch won a Truck Series race this season, his winless streak of 66 races still remains in NASCAR's top division. Catch Richard Childress Racing's #8 driver in action in the Jack Link's 500 at 3:00 PM Eastern today.

Kyle Busch pinpoints the ‘ultimate’ key behind superspeedway success

As the Cup Series gears up for more Superspeedway action at Talladega, two-time champion Kyle Busch highlighted the key factor needed to succeed in this unpredictable style of racing. Busch, who pilots the #8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, captured his second win for the team at Talladega in 2023.

In an interview with Speedway Digest, Busch said:

“Communication with your spotter is the ultimate. There’s nothing else that you really use as much as your spotter on speedway racing. You can use your mirrors and look in the camera and look behind you and whatnot. But, trying to figure out a way of being able to understand the energy that’s coming rows back behind you, the only way to get that is from your spotter."

Rowdy would be looking to snap his winless streak and capture his 64th Cup Series win — and 233rd NASCAR victory overall at Talladega. The exclusive coverage of the race will be available on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

