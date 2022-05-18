"I’m pissed off about that" - Kyle Busch discloses the William Byron move that still has him angry

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch is a driver who never lets anything slide. The 37-year-old is well known for sharing his honest thoughts with everyone.

During last weekend’s event at Kansas Speedway, Busch met with reporters for a post-race interview, where he was asked about the crash that happened between William Byron and Joey Logano in Darlington. Responding to the issue, Busch brought up something that happened years ago that Byron did and still irritates him.

When a reporter asked Busch about Byron's furious performance in Kansas, the two-time Cup Series champion had nothing but positive things to say about the Hendrick Motorsports driver except for one where he stated that:

“I still blame him for stealing Rudy Fugle from Kyle Busch Motorsports, who is now his crew chief. I’m pissed off about that but he’s a good kid so he deserves a chance and he’s making the most of that chance right now. He’s doing a good job. Whatever fieriness he has, then, by all means, put it out there. Let’s see it.”

Busch and Byron have quite a history together, with the former being described as the latter's racing father. Byron came to the NASCAR National Series limelight through Kyle Busch Motorsport (KBM), a racing team participating in the Truck Series owned by Busch.

Kyle Busch's difficult day at Darlington Raceway in the 2022 season

Kyle Busch and William Byron lost ties after the latter was promoted to the Xfinity Series in 2017 before making his way to the Cup Series in 2018 to race his former boss. Speaking of the Darlington race, Byron wasn't the only one who had a turbulent weekend. Busch was also among the drivers who had a tough day, ending the day with a DNF.

During the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, Busch took control of 18 laps and ran the top-5 for the better part of the day. His hopes of touching the victory lane, however, were eliminated on lap 167 after he made contact with Brad Keselowski, whose tire had blown. Following the disappointment, Busch drove his #18 Toyota Camry and left it on the pit road.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX



A frustrated Kyle Busch walks away from his damaged car on pit road at Darlington. "I don't like that at all."- @ClintBowyer A frustrated Kyle Busch walks away from his damaged car on pit road at Darlington. "I don't like that at all."- @ClintBowyer A frustrated Kyle Busch walks away from his damaged car on pit road at Darlington. https://t.co/HkBA6GdiyN

Luck was on his side last weekend as he battled his brother Kurt Busch in the final stages and ended up taking a top-three finish behind the younger Busch and Kyle Larson.

