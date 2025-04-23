Kyle Busch dismisses retirement rumors with firm claim he’s still in his prime: "I've heard plenty of the talk"

Kyle Busch dismissed retirement rumors as he revealed his plans to continue racing in NASCAR despite the results in recent seasons. He mentioned that he is still in his "prime" and is confident that he will get back to winning races soon.

The 2024 season marked Busch's first year without a Cup Series victory in 19 years. Although his first season with Richard Childress Racing in 2023 was more competitive with multiple race wins, the team has struggled with pace lately. The disappointment continues this season, and Busch has found himself in a difficult spot.

Having spent over two decades in the series, Kyle Busch was recently questioned on whether he planned to retire anytime soon. He stated that he wouldn't, claiming that he was still in his "prime" age and drew comparisons with Denny Hamlin, who is older than him and is still winning races.

"I’ve heard plenty of talk," Busch said(04:40 onwards). "So, no. I’m turning 40, Denny Hamlin’s out there, he’s turning 44 or 45 – and he’s winning races. So 37 to about 43, you’re in your prime in NASCAR, actually. So I am still right there, I still got plenty in the tank, I’m still ready to go."

Kyle Busch optimistically prepares for Talladega weekend with Richard Childress Racing

Despite his recent results with Richard Childress Racing, Busch is optimistic about working with the team. He mentioned that they have been working on making the Chevrolets more competitive at the front of the field, which will aid him in getting back to clinching victories in the Cup Series races.

Kyle Busch also has a positive feeling heading to the Talladega Superspeedway, a track where he has previously won with RCR in 2023.

"We're working with RCR this year about getting our Chevroletss back up front and we race Talladega this weekend. So a great place for us to go win. We won there a couple years ago and looking forward to doing that again this weekend."

Although Kyle Busch has managed to bring in four top-10 finishes this season so far, his performance has remained inconsistent on the track. It has been rather rare to see him fighting for positions at the front of the grid. The only real chance he had at winning this season was at the Circuit of the Americas. He led 42 laps that race; however, winning was not in his cards as he came home with a fifth-place finish. Talladega, being a restrictor race, could turn out to be a positive turn for him if the team manages to have a competitive car.

