Kyle Busch on double duty for son Brexton ahead of must-win race at Darlington

Kyle Busch and his son Brexton Busch are getting ready for their respective races. While father Busch is heading to Darlington for his last shot at securing a playoff spot, he's also set to support his son at his next race, and has kept his fans in the loop via social media.

Brexton recently won a race at the Bandoleros event during the Cook Out 225 at Florence Motor Speedway, leading every lap after starting from pole. Meanwhile, his father has faced challenges throughout the season. Amid his preparations for a pivotal race as the playoffs near, Kyle Busch shared his dual responsibilities on X (formerly Twitter), outlining his day ahead.

"Driving duties during the day. Dad duties at night. Doing my best to keep Brex outta trouble👀. 1 wreck, and 1 W so far tonite. Going for ✌🏻."

Since NASCAR's return after the break for the Olympic Games, Busch has been on a roll, showing off the kind of speed in his #8 Chevy that fans expect from Rowdy. Despite this, a win has eluded him so far. At Richmond, Busch crossed the finish line in 12th place, then finished 4th at Michigan Raceway.

Most recently, in the penultimate race of the regular season at Daytona, the RCR driver narrowly missed out on the victory, trailing Harrison Burton by just 0.047 seconds.

Kyle Busch clears Parker Retzlaff for his Daytona decision

During the final moments of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, if Parker Retzlaff had pushed Kyle Busch instead of Harrison Burton, it might have boosted Busch's chances of winning the race and ultimately advancing to the playoffs.

While some NASCAR insiders have critiqued Retzlaff’s choice, suggesting it might complicate his future given his team Jordan Anderson Racing's alliance with Busch's Richard Childress Racing, Busch has said he holds no grudge against the 21-year-old driver.

Speaking to the media before the Darlington race, Busch said,

"I don't really know him all that well so I don't know what sort of business relationships there are behind the scenes. Once upon a time when I owned a Truck Series team, we had other teams that we helped and we supported and we gave parts and pieces and resources and different things too. I don't know how all that stems for his relationship with Beard behind the scenes. So yeah, not to me. He didn't owe me nothing" [via motorsport.com].

The #8 RCR driver elaborated that unless someone is directly involved in significant partnership meetings, there shouldn't be an expectation for them to act in the interests of those partnerships during a race.

Currently, Busch is positioned at P16 in the regular season driver standings, and securing a win is crucial for him to make it into the top 16 for the playoffs.

