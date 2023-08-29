Kyle Busch to drive Kaulig Racing’s number 10 car to protect long standing Xfinity Series record

NASCAR fans are in for a treat this weekend as racing legend Kyle Busch takes the wheel of the No. 10 car for Kaulig Racing in the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.

For Busch, the stakes are higher than ever before. A single victory at Darlington Raceway would secure his 14th consecutive Xfinity Series season with at least one win.

However, if Kyle Busch fails to clinch the victory, it will mark his first winless season in the Xfinity Series since 2012, with the exception of 2022, when he took a hiatus from the series after his "retirement."

The two-time NASCAR Cup champion left fans in awe when he announced his retirement from the NASCAR Xfinity Series after the 2021 season. This decision marked the end of an era, leaving a void that seemed impossible to fill. Busch's legacy was undeniable, with the most wins in the history of the Xfinity Series.

Nevertheless, earlier this year, in the 2023 season, the 38-year-old made a triumphant return to the series. The journey of redemption began in Busch's hometown of Las Vegas. Despite the resurgence of his career in the Xfinity Series, Busch is yet to secure a victory in the Xfinity Series this year.

The Diamond Hill Plywood 200 race at Darlington Raceway holds serious significance for Kyle Busch. The race represents his last opportunity to protect his record of consecutive Xfinity Series seasons with at least one win.

Kyle Busch's heartfelt tribute to brother Kurt

Kyle Busch has penned a touching tribute to his elder sibling, Kurt Busch, who recently announced his retirement from the world of racing.

As Kurt Busch prepares to bid farewell to the racing tracks, his younger brother seized the opportunity to reflect on their shared journey and express his pride in Kurt's incredible accomplishments.

In a heartfelt tweet, Kyle Busch poured his emotions onto the digital canvas, saying:

"Congratulations @kurtbusch. Proud to have had a front-row seat for your career from the very beginning, working on your cars, racing against you, watching you become a NASCAR Champion, and appreciating all your accomplishments. I will miss you out there every Sunday!"

These words encapsulate not only Kyle's admiration for Kurt's achievements but also the sentimental journey the two brothers have embarked upon together. From the early days of working on cars side by side to fierce competition on the racetrack, their story has resonated with fans and fellow racers alike.