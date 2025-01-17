Kyle Busch could emulate Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s iconic feat with Richard Childress Racing this year at Daytona 500

Kyle Busch the driver for Richard Childress Racing could be set to emulate Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s iconic result at the Daytona 500. The latter won the Daytona 500 in 1998 on his 20th attempt and the former is set for his 20th attempt at this year's Daytona, having yet to win the "Great American Race".

Busch has made a name for himself for his aggressive driving style and on-track versatility. He is the all-time leader in combined NASCAR wins, boasting over 231 wins. Having not won the prestigious Daytona 500 yet, the RCR driver will be going for his 20th attempt to win the race.

The 39-year-old races for the same team as Earnhardt Sr. did, Richard Childress Racing. Busch will hope to achieve what the sevent-time Cup Series champion did on his 20th attempt in 1998, which was a dominant victory for him.

Trending

The North Carolina native led the race for 107 laps out of the 200 and showcased his immense skill. It was an iconic moment in NASCAR history. After crossing the checkered flag, nearly every crew member from other teams lined up on the pit road to shake his hand as he was driving along the Victory Lane. The NASCAR legend's win ended years of heartbreak at the race.

Kyle Busch could quite conceivably repeat history in this year's edition of the race. He is 20 years into racing in the top division of NASCAR and his versatility and experience can surely play a role in overcoming his drought at Daytona. The 39-year-old's 2024 season saw him finish 12th at the Daytona 500.

When Kyle Busch was eyeing the 2024 Daytona 500 victory after “feast or famine” during prior attempts

In an interview with FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass in February 2024, Kyle Busch reflected on his mixed history at the race, where he has often finished in the top positions, but has also faced early retirements due to crashes. Busch expressed his longing to finally celebrate a win at the prestigious race.

“Man, I would love nothing more than to win the Daytona 500. It’s been feast or famine it seems and there’s been a lot of years where I finish second, or I finish third — there’s five, six times I can count on. The rest of the time it’s ending up with crash on the hook and going back to the trailer early. It would be nice to get it done this year and be in victory lane celebrating at the end of the night,” Kyle Busch said.

The Nevada native finished 12th in the race last year, where William Byron took the checkered flag.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback