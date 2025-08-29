  • NASCAR
  Kyle Busch expresses a strong desire to buy heavily modified Chevrolet Silverado, inquires about the owner

By Vignesh Kanna
Published Aug 29, 2025 04:44 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice - Source: Imagn
Kyle Busch - NASCAR: Cup Practice - Source: Imagn

Kyle Busch is eyeing a custom Chevrolet Silverado and has made his interest public. He asked on X if anyone could identify the truck’s owner and confirm whether it was still for sale.

The Richard Childress Racing driver boasts an extensive car collection, including a 1979 Chevrolet K10 Pickup and a modified 2001 Camaro. Notably, the two-time Cup champion is also a part-owner of a Chevrolet dealership in New Jersey.

Now, it looks like another bowtie has caught his attention. On Thursday, August 28, Busch shared images of a white Chevy Silverado modified into a flatbed hauler and attached the following caption:

"Does anyone know who owns this truck and if it’s still for sale? Please have the owner send me a DM if interested in selling this truck."
Kyle Busch also owns a collection of Toyota Tundras from his time running Kyle Busch Motorsports. The team had a 13-year tenure in the Truck Series before being sold to Spire Motorsports in 2023. Busch himself leads all active drivers in Truck Series wins, with 67 to his name.

Kevin Harvick breaks down Kyle Busch's struggle with the Next Gen car

Kevin Harvick recently discussed Kyle Busch's apparent struggles in the Next Gen era. Following his DNF at Coke Zero Sugar 400, the RCR driver has failed to qualify for the playoffs a second year in a row.

Reflecting upon the same, Harvick broke down the key issue standing in Busch's way.

"I think his car has totally disrupted everything that's made Kyle Busch good. Everything that made Kyle Busch good up until this Gen 7 car was the fact that he could drive it over the limit, save the car, and he could tell you every single thing that you needed to put in the car to make it go fast. He knew the springs. He knew the shocks. He knew everything that was going on. Not going to happen in Gen 7 racing," he said in an episode of Happy Hour [32:30 onwards].
"Every time that this eight car is in position, it's a spin-out, a wreck, or something on pit road, or something happens that's going on and just can't finish the deal," he added.
Harvick explained how Busch hasn't been able to 'find that feel' to save the car whenever he pushes a bit too far. Seeing how he's been set up against a tightly competitive field, the pressure to win forces him to make one too many mistakes.

His teammate, Austin Dillon, making the playoffs doesn't help his case either. The veteran driver currently stands 20th in points with only two top-fives. He has shown flashes of speed and qualified second multiple times this season, but he has struggled to convert them into race-winning outings.

