Kyle Busch features in RCR’s upcoming “superbowl of racing” promo for RCR

As Richard Childress Racing prepares for its upcoming Daytona 500 bid, Kyle Busch is all set to feature in a new six-part miniseries. This series will give a sneak peek of what goes on behind the scenes as the championship-winning organization gears up for "The Great American Race".

It will come with “exclusive access” to the drivers at Richard Childress Racing, its engineers, and veteran crew chiefs. As per reports, team owner Richard Childress himself will provide valuable insights as his team eyes its fourth Daytona 500 victory.

On that note, Richard Childress Racing took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and dropped the official promo for the soon-to-launch series with the following caption:

“This immersive six-part mini-series takes you behind the scenes with Richard Childress Racing as they gear up for the opening race of the NASCAR season at Daytona. Get ready for exclusive access to RCR's talented drivers, dedicated engineers, and experienced crew chiefs, along with insights from the legendary Richard Childress himself.”

Kyle Busch appeared in the video and said,

“The Daytona 500 in our sport is basically the Super Bowl of racing. If you haven’t been to it, you have to go at least once. It’s a race that NASCAR was built on.” (0:14)

The inaugural Daytona 500 was held in 1959, the same year Daytona International Speedway opened its gates for the first time. Since then, this crown jewel race has been the official season-opener for the NASCAR Cup Series. Scheduled for February 16, this year's event will stream live on FOX from 2:30 PM ET onwards.

Busch, who is currently in his third full season with Richard Childress Racing, is also the only one among the current drivers with more than 60 wins. But even Busch has never won the Daytona 500 throughout his career in the Cup Series.

Kyle Busch’s two-year-old daughter follows in the footsteps of her father

Kyle Busch has two kids, a nine-year-old son named Brexton, and a two-year-old daughter named Lennix. Brexton is a budding speedster with several victories to his name. Most recently, he won the Golden Driller Award at the 2025 Tulsa Shootout under the Junior Sprint Category.

And now, it seems like little Lennix eyes a career in motorsports just like her dad and brother. Just recently, she was seen racing a dirt car at Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, North Carolina, while Kyle Busch and Brexton watched over.

Her mother, Samantha, uploaded a video of the same on Instagram. She captioned it saying,

“Lenni’s first laps at Millbridge. Looks like we might have another racer in the family!”

Notably, Brexton has won several races at Millbridge Speedway, including the Beginner Box Stock Championship in 2021 and 2023. Last year in October, he won the Millbridge Speedway Restricted Micro division Championship while his father won the 600cc Winged class championship the same night.

