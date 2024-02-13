Kyle Busch feeling “groovy” ahead of Daytona 500 week

With the 2024 NASCAR season opener just around the corner, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is feeling "groovy."

As the 2024 NASCAR campaign draws closer, teams and drivers are preparing for the upcoming season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Amidst the preparations, NASCAR Cup Series veteran Kyle Busch took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to share a hilarious clip of himself.

The Richard Childress Racing driver can be seen showcasing his dance moves as Disco Inferno by 50 Cent plays in the background. Busch captioned the post:

"Time to get groovy, it’s @DAYTONA 500 week!"

In a recent interview with FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass, Kyle Busch also opened up about his aspirations for the Daytona 500 race. He said:

"Man, I would love nothing more than to win the Daytona 500. It’s been feast or famine it seems and there’s been a lot of years where I finished 2nd or I finished 3rd. I mean, there’s five-six times I can count on. But the rest of the time it’s ending up in a crash on a hook and going back to the trailer early."

Denny Hamlin predicts for Kyle Busch to win the Daytona 500

Despite winning prestigious awards and accolades throughout his career, Kyle Busch has never been able to clinch a victory at the Daytona 500 race. As he gears up for the 20th Great American Race of his career, veteran driver Denny Hamlin has dropped a bold prediction.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin, who boasts three Daytona 500 victories himself, said:

“He’s never won it! You’re being so vague. Jared’s lumping everybody who has never won a Daytona 500 into his bold predictions. It’s not bold when you say somebody new. Okay, there are like 30 guys that have never won it that are probably gonna be in this field. So you get what I’m saying? You gotta be more specific if you’re gonna be bold and mine is that Kyle Busch wins it for the first time after 20 years of trying, 20 years of frustration."

Hamlin also predicted for part-time driver and Legacy Motor Club owner Jimmie Johnson to have a strong performance at the season-opening race. He said:

"My bold prediction is Jimmie Johnson sits on the front row. He not only makes the race, he sits on the front row…it’s meant to be bold, not predictable. I mean what are the chances? Probably not very good, but that’s my bold prediction. Jimmie Johnson comes out of the gate. Boom. With a smoking-fast lap."