"Kyle Busch is feeling some pressure," thinks Fox racing analyst Larry McReynolds

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will make a fresh start in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, driving the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing.

After achieving so much success in the past 15 years at Joe Gibbs Racing, Busch will look to replicate the same going into the 2023 NASCAR season with his new team.

However, NASCAR analyst Larry McReynolds has a different opinion about the veteran driver. During the Fox Sport’s New Year’s Day preview show, McReynolds said that the former JGR driver will be under pressure regarding his performance in 2023 whether he stays at Joe Gibbs Racing or goes to Richard Childress Racing or his own team.

Kyle Busch @KyleBusch I know u have been waiting for this. The Rowdy movie will b available on @AmazonFreevee Feb. 3! I know u have been waiting for this. The Rowdy movie will b available on @AmazonFreevee Feb. 3! 🎬 https://t.co/j6I4bKsATa

He later stated that Busch has scored only three wins in the last two seasons. McReynolds said:

“Whether Kyle Busch stayed at Joe Gibbs Racing, went to Richard Childress Racing, or went to Kyle Busch Motorsports, he’s feeling some pressure. The man has 60 Cup wins, and you think about that ‘8’ car where he’s going. They won three races in the second half of 2022.”

He continued:

“In the last two seasons, Busch has three wins. That man has not won on asphalt since June of 2021 – over a year and a half.”

Kyle Busch @KyleBusch Brex n I looking for dirt tracks to race at next yr like…



Where do u think we should go? 🤔 Brex n I looking for dirt tracks to race at next yr like…Where do u think we should go? 🤔 https://t.co/QJ8jaPO9My

Tyler Reddick, the former driver of #8 car won three races in the second half of the 2022 season and also scored runner-up finishes four times. That means Busch is taking a quality car and could expect to make something big of the opportunity.

Fellow Fox Sports analyst expects good from Kyle Busch in the 2023 NASCAR season

Fellow Fox Sports analyst Jamie McMurray opposed Larry McReynolds for his take that Busch will be feeling the pressure in 2023.

According to McMurray, Busch will achieve the same as Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick enjoyed in their early 40s. He said:

“It’d be one thing if you were going to Richard Childress Racing three or four years ago. I wouldn’t feel as optimistic. But I think because of the new car and how all the Chevy teams have collaborated … that is on Kyle Busch’s side.”

Busch will next be seen in action in the Cup Series at the Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes