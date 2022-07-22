"Every time you go there, it’s a bit different" - Kyle Busch feels multiple factors 'really change the racetrack' at Pocono Raceway

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will drive his #18 M&M’s Toyota Camry TRD for Joe Gibbs Racing as M&M’s honors its fans in the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at the Pocono Raceway on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

The race will mark Busch’s last race on the track, driving an M&M's branded car after the company announced it would be parting ways with the #18 Toyota Camry at the end of the 2022 season.

He finished P12 in New Hampshire last weekend, and this weekend he’s hoping to defend his 2021 win to honor M&M’s for the 15 successful years they have been together. As M&M's appreciates the three decades it has been in NASCAR, it is also hoping to wrap up the weekend with Kyle Busch’s victory celebration.

In a recent interview, Kyle Busch was asked what makes the track seem challenging. In his response, Busch stated that the track changes every time they head there. Speaking of the multiple factors that he feels make the track change, he said:

“Every time you go there, it’s a bit different. The bumps change, the characteristics change, where the bumps are. Are they getting bigger? Are they getting worse? Are there more? That turn-two tunnel turn is always a culprit for the bumps, and the harsh winters up there really change the racetrack.”

Kyle Busch is one of the most successful cup drivers, and Pocono Raceway is among the tracks he has really yielded a lot of success on. He has often been asked about his favorite track, and Bristol has always been his first answer. Although he recently stated that while Bristol is usually his favorite, Pocono is really coming up in the list of his favorite tracks.

Kyle Busch's performances at Pocono Raceway

Currently, Busch has 60 Cup Series wins, standing as the only active Cup driver with the most wins. Out of 60 wins, he has claimed four wins at the Pocono Raceway, with the last win being in 2021.

In addition to the four wins, he has also collected four poles at the track. Busch began getting positive results at the track back in 2013, but the actual results were in 2017 when he scored three back-to-back victories at the track from 2017 to 2019.

During last year’s weekend double-header at Pocono, Busch finished as runner-up in Saturday's event. He went ahead and perfected Sunday’s event as he carried the day, scoring his second win of the 2021 season.

This season he has already scored a win after claiming the Bristol Dirt Race victory on April 17, 2022. He is currently sitting seventh in the driver standings with 11 top-ten finishes in 21 starts. Despite the considerable success he has achieved this season, Busch’s future is still uncertain as the contract renewal with Joe Gibbs Racing is facing difficulties due to a lack of a sponsor.

