Kyle Busch feels 'wanted' at Richard Childress Racing after signing NASCAR deal for 2023

After months of uncertainty, Kyle Busch officially announced the much-awaited NASCAR contract on Tuesday but not with his current Joe Gibbs Racing team or Toyota. The 37-year-old decided to end his 15-year-long relationship with the manufacturer to return to Chevrolet. Busch joined Richard Childress Racing on a multi-year contract and will drive the #8 Chevrolet beginning in 2023.

During the press conference, the biggest revelation that came out was that Austin Dillon was the one who started talks to bring two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch to Richard Childress Racing. The conversation between Dillon and Busch was able to remove any tension that may have remained between Busch and team owner Richard Childress, and open the door for him to join them.

Kyle Busch recalled the moment when Dillon, the driver of the #3 Richard Childress Racing, reached out to bring him to RCR. Busch said:

“I was kinda surprised honestly. When Austin reached out, I was like ‘OK. Well, we probably need to sit down and discuss something first,’ and it was fine. It was easy. Just to feel wanted and feel that they know who I am, what I am. I mean the accolades speak for themselves in that I can go over there and continue that build to the top. I feel like they are on a good path.”

“I’m honored that Richard is putting his trust in me to come in” – Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch, who currently drives the #18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, has officially changed his team for the 2023 NASCAR season. On Tuesday, Richard Childress Racing announced the news that Kyle Busch will be part of the team from 2023 in a multi-year deal.

In a press release, Busch stated that Richard Childress Racing has an impressive history in NASCAR. He feels honored that Richard Childress has put his trust in him and will continue to build on the team's legacy when he drives for them from 2023.

Busch said:

“RCR has an impressive history in NASCAR and I’m honored that Richard is putting his trust in me to come in and continue to build on that legacy. Growing up in a family of passionate racers myself, I feel like the culture that the Childress family has built within their organization will be an ideal fit for me. As I begin the next chapter of my career, I’m looking forward to driving for RCR and working with everyone there to add more wins and championships to both of our resumes.”

At the moment, Busch is below the cut-off line to get eliminated from the next round of the playoffs. The #18 driver is currently in 13th place in the points table with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway up next on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Edited by Yashovardhan Singh