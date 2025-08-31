Kyle Busch gives clear advice to Austin Dillon amid concerning ‘hindrance’ of the RCR teammate

Kyle Busch has extensive playoff experience, having won the NASCAR Cup Series championship twice. So he shared strategic advice with his Richard Childress Racing teammate, Austin Dillon, just as the opening race of the 2025 playoffs approaches.Kyle Busch missed the playoffs this year and remains stuck in the longest winless drought of his career. Dillon, on the other hand, made the cut, thanks to his win at Richmond. The #3 driver now has a shot at the ultimate honor: the NASCAR Cup Series championship.“You gotta reach your potential each week, whatever that potential may be,” Kyle Busch explained (1:20). “There's ways of being able to point your way, and obviously, he's a little deeper in the points scalings, so that's a little bit of a hindrance on their set.”Each race in the playoff segment is a gamble. Therefore, it’s crucial to make the right decisions throughout the elimination rounds. Only calculated risks should be taken, as strategy is the key.“Just trying to maximize your opportunities,” Busch added. “If you feel like you got a shot to win, you gotta go for the win and maybe strategize your race that way. But if you don't, then you've got to strategize your way for picking up stage points.”Currently, Austin Dillon sits 15th in the driver standings, two points below the cutoff line. Besides his win, the Welcome, North Carolina, native has one top-five and five top-10s to his name. He has led a total of 119 laps with an average finish of 20.038.Next up for the drivers is the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Scheduled for Sunday, August 31, the 367-lap event will be televised on USA (6 pm ET) with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.NASCAR legend explains why Kyle Busch lacks luster in the NextGen carKyle Busch holds the records for most wins in the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series among active drivers. However, he has not won a single race since 2023, his first year with Richard Childress Racing.Kevin Harvick shared a supposed reason for the same. In an episode of his Happy Hour podcast, the former Cup Series champion explained that it’s the Gen-7 machine that has been hindering Busch’s potential success in the series.“Everything that made Kyle Busch good up until this Gen 7 car was the fact that he could drive it over the limit, save the car, and he could tell you every single thing that you needed to put in the car to make it go fast,&quot; Harvick said. “He knew the springs, he knew the shocks, he knew everything that was going on. Not going to happen in Gen 7 racing.”“You’ve got what you’ve got, and every time that this 8 car is in position, it’s a spin out, a wreck, or something on pit road, or something happens that’s going on, and just can’t finish the deal,” he added.Busch missed the playoffs for two consecutive seasons. He is signed with Richard Childress Racing for 2026, but given that NASCAR is a performance-driven sport, the Las Vegas native must win. He has the speed for sure, but it’s going to take some good luck to make it happen.