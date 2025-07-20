  • NASCAR
Kyle Busch gives clear verdict on removing in-car cameras to raise NASCAR’s bar: “If you run the mirror, you don’t get a spotter”

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Published Jul 20, 2025 03:17 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 - Practice - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch - Source: Getty

Kyle Busch shared his thoughts on the NASCAR in-car cameras and spotter debate and delivered his verdict, saying that the sanctioning body should pick one over the other. Stating that his verdict wasn't "going to change anything," the Richard Childress Racing driver rooted for the spotter over the in-car mirror.

In recent times, there have been discussions over the removal of NASCAR's in-car camera in order to make it easy to aero-block the drivers behind. However, the sanctioning body is not actively considering the removal of in-car cameras.

When Busch was asked to share his thoughts on this, the RCR driver told the media that the sanctioning body should pick a side — either the mirror or the spotter. Speaking about this, here's what he told the media:

"I mean, us talking about it isn't going to change anything, right? But I would say that if you run the mirror, you don't get a spotter. If you want a spotter, then you don't get the mirror, the camera. So pick one. What would you pick? What would I pick? I would pick the spotter over the mirror." (Via Steven Taranto on X)
Here's the video by Taranto on X featuring Kyle Busch:

Kyle Busch is yet to win a race and qualify for the playoffs this season; he is in 15th place with 432 points to his credit after 20 races. He has two Top-5s, and seven top-10s to his name, along with two DNFs.

Kyle Busch shared what's on his 'radar" to make it to NASCAR playoffs in 2025

Kyle Busch unraveled his game plan to qualify for the 2025 NASCAR playoffs. Speaking about how he wants to focus on the couple of good weeks that he had in the last few years, here's what the Richard Childress Racing driver said:

Kyle Busch (8) navigates around Turn 2 at Sonoma Raceway - Source: Imagn
"Honestly, points take care of themselves when you run good. Results are what matters. Being able to get stage points and being able to get good finishes will all equate to higher point totals and you not having to look at the sheet. So obviously with a ‘win and you're in,’ you really don't have to pay any attention to it."
“That's certainly on our radar right now. We've had a couple of good weeks where we've made up some of the deficit. I feel like there is potential and opportunity for us to continue that way, and we want to continue to climb that way and put ourselves above the cut for making the playoffs," he further added. (Via NASCAR.com)

Busch finished the Sonoma race last week in 10th place, after finishing fifth in Chicago the week before. In Dover, he starts from 10th place, and it will be interesting to see if he can finally claim a victory and qualify for the playoffs.

