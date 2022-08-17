"When he’s 18, and I’m done" - Kyle Busch gives update on retirement plans that involves his son Brexton

For months now, Kyle Busch's future at Joe Gibbs Racing has been the talk of the town and the plans of the two-time Cup Series winner are no closer to being determined. Last weekend, before the race at Richmond Raceway, Busch discussed his distant future. He has a precise strategy in mind that, if everything goes well, will include racing against someone special.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Kyle Busch says his truck team is always part of discussions of his future. He’d like to have it for him and Brexton to share a ride in nine years. And he’d like to not have to go through these type of discussions again. Kyle Busch says his truck team is always part of discussions of his future. He’d like to have it for him and Brexton to share a ride in nine years. And he’d like to not have to go through these type of discussions again. https://t.co/TGGbsxGK0t

Speaking to reporters before the Richmond Raceway race, he hinted at his future. He wasn't talking about his immediate goals, but how he saw his career ending. He went into detail to talk about his retirement plans, which his son is a part of. In his statement, Kyle Busch said:

“I’ve got six, seven, maybe eight more years if I play all of this out perfectly, Brexton and I, we share a truck when he turns 16 years old. When he’s 16 and 17, and then it’s his when he’s 18, and I’m done. I’m out. So that’s the perfect play.”

Racing against his 16-year-old son will bring back good memories for Busch. Busch made his Truck Series debut at the age of 16 in 2001. He raced with Roush Racing at the same age and had multiple top-10 finishes.

Kyle Busch has big plans for the future of his son

Busch was also questioned about his upcoming contract negotiations for 2023, highlighting that this next deal is critical for him and Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM). The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion said that he has big aspirations for the future.

Busch explained how he would pass on the symbolic torch to his son, Brexton Busch, before retiring. For now, Busch is not ready to hang up his helmet as he has several years to pursue his goals before retiring as a full-time Cup Series driver.

His son is currently seven and has had an incredibly busy schedule since his first racing experience and has already had a lot of success. Busch hopes that Brexton will be part of KBM in the future.

Kyle Busch @KyleBusch



is doing great on his Midwest swing so far, earning wins in his outlaw n Jr in Wisconsin, n a solid showing in restricted n unrestricted in Illinois. He will race for a national championship in Iowa tonight. Go buddy! Just a couple dudes working on their cars @brextonbusch is doing great on his Midwest swing so far, earning wins in his outlaw n Jr in Wisconsin, n a solid showing in restricted n unrestricted in Illinois. He will race for a national championship in Iowa tonight. Go buddy! Just a couple dudes working on their cars 😁🔧@brextonbusch is doing great on his Midwest swing so far, earning wins in his outlaw n Jr in Wisconsin, n a solid showing in restricted n unrestricted in Illinois. He will race for a national championship in Iowa tonight. Go buddy! https://t.co/wQLhL7V4vF

If Busch succeeds in his plans, his son will have an even better chance of success because he will be racing in a Kyle Busch Motorsports car, which is widely regarded as one of the best in the Truck Series.

Brexton has already demonstrated abilities that might lead to near-immediate success, allowing the Busch legacy to live on for years.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anmol Gandhi