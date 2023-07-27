Kyle Busch, Hailie Deegan, and other NASCAR drivers to participate in SRX race at Pulaski County Motorsports Park

The third round of the 2023 SRX Racing Series will witness prominent NASCAR drivers, including Kyle Busch. The veteran Cup Series driver will be making his series debut at Radford in Virginia before heading to Richmond for the Cook Out 400 this Sunday.

After two rounds at Stafford Motor Speedway, the Superstar Racing Experience series founded by Tony Stewart heads to Pulaski County Motorsports Park. This Thursday's race will feature a 12-driver starting lineup, which includes NASCAR and IndyCar champions.

Kyle Busch and Clint Bowyer will join NASCAR drivers Brad Keselowski and Hailie Deegan on the grid. Keselowski and Deegan are racing full-time in the 2023 SRX season. Reigning Indy 500 champion Josef Newgarden and 4x Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves will also be participating in the race.

The 0.416-mile oval formerly known as Motor Mile Speedway will host this Thursday's SRX Racing round. The event will feature two heat races each lasting 20 laps. The feature race will be contested over 100 laps.

Here is the starting lineup for the Heat 1 race, created on the basis of a random draw.

Josef Newgarden Marco Andretti Bobby Labonte Tony Stewart Kyle Busch Brad Keselowski Paul Tracy Hailie Deegan Ryan Newman Ken Schrader Clint Bowyer Helio Castroneves

Kyle Busch's former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin won the Heat 1 and feature race in the first round of the season.

Catch Busch and others live in action on ESPN at 9:00 PM.

Kyle Busch gives his opinion on Denny Hamlin-Kyle Larson incident at Pocono

NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400

Denny Hamlin won the HighPoint.com 400 Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway last weekend. Hamlin's race to the checkered flag wasn't clean though as he shoved Kyle Larson into the wall in the final few laps of the race.

Hamlin won his second race of the season in a similar fashion to his win in Kansas, which also came at the expense of Larson. The recent incident, however, remained in the headlines as the #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver was upset with how he was raced at Pocono.

Kyle Busch gave his opinion about Denny Hamlin's move as he suggested that's how racing has evolved in the current times.

“So it’s just a different dynamic, with the competition being closer and the cars being closer. You have to mess up the guy that you’re racing that you’re around, you have to push him out of the group, you have to tension tight to make him get tight.” Busch said on SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

“Then you have to throw a side job on him to get in front of them and take it they’re like there’s all this just, it’s racing. It’s just a different form of racing, I don’t know whether you call it dirty or whether you call it greedy…” he added.

The #8 Richard Childress Racing driver also added that he had seen such racing in the junior categories and termed it a "vicious cycle" that had made it to the Cup Series.