Kyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson superfan Todd Gilliland shares his unusual reason for avoiding their autographs

NASCAR driver Todd Gilliland has always been a big fan of two-time Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch and seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who have also now raced against Gilliland on track. As the son of Cup Series driver David Gilliland, who also shared the track with Busch and Johnson, the young driver has been around his idols even before his Cup career began; however, he admitted to never getting their autographs despite his admiration for them, preferring to cheer them on from the sidelines.

Another reason why the Front Row Motorsports driver didn't ask for their autographs was because he was a part of the world of racing from a young age, having made starts in the NASCAR Truck Series at the age of 17, and in the ARCA Menards Series at the age of 15, so he felt it's best to not ask for their autographs.

"I was very amazed by the other drivers. I was a massive Kyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson fan. But I also felt because I was semi- in it, I shouldn’t get their autographs — even though, at this point, it does not matter at all. I just felt like I should probably just cheer for these guys and fan-boy off to the side a little bit." [via The Athletic]

Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch shared the track with Todd Gilliland's father for the entirety of his career, from 2006 to 2018. They also have been racing alongside the 24-year-old driver since he made his Cup Series debut in 2022, with Busch running full-time seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing and Richard Childress Racing, and Johnson racing part-time for his team, Legacy Motor Club, from 2023 onwards.

All three drivers most recently shared the grid during the 2025 running of the Daytona 500, where Todd Gilliland crossed the line to take 27th place, Jimmie Johnson took third place, and Kyle Busch scored a 34th-place finish.

Todd Gilliland shares which two drivers he would congratulate in victory lane

Harrison Burton (21) talks with driver Todd Gilliland (38) during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, February 16th 2024 - Source: Imagn

Todd Gilliland has revealed that there are two drivers he would be willing to congratulate if they crossed the checkered flag to take victory, and that they're not in the Cup Series. The driver shared that he would be happy to wish Harrison Burton or Christian Eckes for their success, both of whom compete in the Xfinity Series, explaining that he's too selfish to be happy for someone who has beaten him to achieve victory, stating that he would want the success for himself and his FRM team.

"Harrison Burton or Christian Eckes in Xfinity. In the Cup Series, to be honest, probably nobody. I am just not really like that. It’s a very selfish thing to say, and I don’t like that part, but if someone else is winning, I’m just truthfully not that happy for them. It’s cool to see people win, and everybody has worked really hard, but at the same time, I want that most for my team and myself." [via The Athletic]

This weekend, Todd Gilliland will be back in his #34 car for the 'Jack's Link 500', taking place at the Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday (April 27) at 3:00 pm ET.

