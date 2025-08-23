Kyle Busch jokes he “might be worse than Brad Keselowski” if he wins at Daytona

Kyle Busch is on an 82-race winless streak, the longest of his NASCAR Cup career. Ahead of Saturday’s (August 23) race at Daytona International Speedway, the Las Vegas native sits 19th in the driver standings, 148 points below the cut line. This means just one thing: he has to win to get into the playoffs.During a recent interview with Frontstretch, Busch revealed how much a win would matter to him and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team. When asked what his victory lane celebration would look like, the Las Vegas native said that he would probably get sloshed like Brad Keselowski right after the latter won the 2012 Cup Series championship.“Plenty of real bourbon; that's for damn sure,” Kyle Busch smiled (1:50). “I might be worse than Brad Keselowski after a championship!”Well, as things stand, Busch is the only driver from the RCR camp who is yet to clinch their playoff ticket. His teammate, Austin Dillon, won last week’s race at Richmond, thus making the postseason.During an interview quoted by Speedway Digest, Dillon said that his team would do everything to help Kyle Busch get into the NASCAR playoffs.“We want to go help our teammate Kyle Busch try and lock himself in,” he said. “This is the last opportunity to get into the NASCAR Playoffs, so we'll be focused on helping him.”Ranking ninth on the all-time wins list, Busch’s last triumph came back in 2023 in the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. That being said, all eyes are now on Daytona.Fans can watch the 400-lap race live on Peacock, 7:30 pm ET onwards. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will cover the race on the radio.Brad Keselowski comments on his rivalry with Kyle BuschBrad Keselowski and Kyle Busch have been contemporaries in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2010, when Keselowski landed his career’s first full-time deal with Team Penske. Fast forward to 2025, the Rochester Hills native drives the No. 6 Ford Mustang for RFK Racing, which he owns.Keselowski and Busch had their fair share of rivalry in their prime. Detailing the same, the RFK Racing icon said:“Kyle and I have had an interesting relationship over the last decade or so. Probably more lows than highs. Here’s the thing about rivalries. You cannot have a rivalry if the two drivers are not running in the top 10. It’s not a rivalry, it’s just a petty argument at that point.“Until either one of us are consistently running in the top 10, there is no room for me to worry about Kyle Busch,” he added.There’s one thing common between Busch and Keselowski: both drivers need to win to earn a spot in the playoffs. Heading to Daytona, Keselowski ranks 19th on points, 41 behind Busch.