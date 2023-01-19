Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer to make their debuts in Tony Stewart's SRX Summer All-Star Series

NASCAR drivers like Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, and Clint Bowyer will all make their debuts in the third season of the Tony Stewart’s Superstar Racing Experience and will compete in at least two races.

Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves also made his return for a three-race schedule this summer, beginning with Motor Mile Speedway on July 23, 2023.

Tony Stewart's SRX Summer All-Star Series was introduced to bridge the gap between veteran drivers, young, and visiting drivers. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won the last two season finales at Nashville Fairgrounds in 2021 and Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio in 2022.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, who will start his new racing chapter with Richard Childress Racing in the 2023 season, will compete in two SRX events of the season. He will debut at Motor Mile Speedway on July 27, 2023, and will race again on August 3 at Berlin Raceway in Michigan.

Clint Bowyer, who currently serves as NASCAR analyst for FOX Sports, will be out of the broadcast booth and will make his SRX debut in the season-opening event at Stafford Speedway on July 13, followed by Moto Mile on July 27, and Lucas Oil Speedway on August 17.

Kevin Harvick, who will be competing in 2023 for the last time at NASCAR, will feature at Stafford and Berlin.

Kyle Busch spoke about his debut at the 2023 Superstar Racing Experience

In a statement, Kyle Busch said he has been working with Superstar Racing Experience to get one of them on his schedule for the last few seasons, but things didn’t work out because of the weeknight races.

Kyle Busch said:

"I’ve been working with everyone at SRX trying to get one of their races on my schedule the last couple seasons and things didn’t work out, so when they announced they were having weeknight races in close proximity to a couple races on the Cup schedule, SRX and I immediately got together to plan something for this year."

"I’ve won at Berlin in the Super Late Model and I really enjoy racing at these local short tracks across the country, so it’ll be fun to go back and support those tracks and the great fan bases that they have."

NASCAR drivers are available because the series has been moved from Saturday night to Thursdays on local shorts tracks in a new television package with ESPN.

The event is set to begin on July 13, 2023, at Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, Connecticut and runs for six consecutive weeks.

