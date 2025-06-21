Two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch had a rather interesting view of Dale Earnhardt Jr. taking on the crew chief duties for Connor Zilisch this weekend. Dale Jr. will be the eyes of his own team's #88 car during the Xfinity race at Pocono. The Richard Childress Racing driver labeled Dale Jr.'s decision as a "publicity" stunt ahead of the Cup Series qualifying at Pocono.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. talked about making his crew chief debut this weekend and said:

“I’m excited to help Mardy and those guys out. Mardy texted me a couple weeks ago about doing this, and I said I’ll do it. We’ve got a really good staff, a group of people like (Mike) Bumgarner and Patrick (Martin, interior specialist) on this team, so (there) shouldn’t be any problems or anything that we can’t handle.” (Quotes from nascar.com)

Trending

However, Kyle Busch was not necessarily convinced by Dale Jr.'s latest decision. As a driver and a previous team owner himself, Busch laughed at the reporter's question when asked about the "difficulty Dale Jr. might face in transitioning".

Busch stated (quotes from 4:30):

"It's all publicity. He's just going to be a warm body sitting on top of the box. They have got enough stuff from the shop and enough technologies these days of being able to have the crew chief still involved."

Expand Tweet

Kyle Busch added to his point by mentioning that he could do the same thing, but the guys in the garage would be controlling the narrative anyway. Furthermore, the RCR driver also made it very clear that he had no interest in crew-chiefing in the future.

Kurt Busch talks about Kyle Busch's struggles this season

Kurt Busch addressed his brother's disappointing season with Richard Childress Racing so far. The 2-time Cup champion is currently 18th in the driver standings. He also has no victory lane trips in more than two years and only one top-five so far in 2025.

After another crash in Mexico, the older Busch talked about the #8 RCR car's struggles. Kurt is also the grand marshal at Pocono this weekend - a race which halted his NASCAR career forever.

He said (via On3):

“Yeah, I’m seeing the slump from the No. 8 car and the No. 3 car this year, but those things happen. I mean, you’re on top of your game one year, you come back to the track next year, and you’re like, ‘Why am I P20 on the board. It happens.”

While Kurt will take on the marshal duties, Kyle Busch will look to end his winless streak this weekend again. Can the veteran driver finally break his duck and visit the victory lane at Pocono?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanmay Khanna A Motorsports fanatic, Tanmay Khanna is the Motorsports Manager and Golf ACM at Sportskeeda. Tanmay has always been an avid sports fan possessing deep knowledge of 15+ sports while having played 5+ sports professionally on different levels. He was the captain of the U-18 team in the U-18 I League whilst also playing on a national level at the same ground as Gautam Gambhir and Virendra Sehwag. His technical knowledge of the sport, strong linguistic skills, and previous experience has helped him excel in this field. The Manchester United fan has Exclusive interviews with Golf superstars Paige Spiranac, Joel Dahmen, upcoming Indian F2 star driver Kush Maini among others. Tanmay has also covered LIV Golf's Rocester event, meeting some of the biggest names in Golf including Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, etc.



Wayne Rooney, Lewis Hamilton, and Rafael Nadal are some of Tanmay’s biggest role models and he fulfilled one of his bucket list experiences by watching Manchester United live at Old Trafford. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.