Kyle Busch leaves no doubt about his emotions after Miami's misfortune: “Wasn't the day we were looking for”

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has had tough luck securing a win. His winless luck followed him to the Homestead-Miami Speedway race on Sunday, March 23. Later, Busch expressed his feelings about his disappointing run in a team press release.

Busch has been competing in stock car racing since 2001. He debuted in the Craftsman Truck Series with Roush Racing. Two years later, he debuted in the Xfinity Series and began his full-time Cup Series career in 2005 with Hendrick Motorsports. He then moved to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008 and secured his Cup Series titles with the team.

In 2023, he moved to Richard Childress Racing and drives the #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 in the series, and since 2024, he has been on a winless streak. Kyle Busch qualified in P22 for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 with a lap time of 32.369 seconds and a best speed of 166.826 mph. He was 0.387 seconds behind the pole-sitter, Alex Bowman.

Busch had a rough start. He finished stage one in P32 behind Shane van Gisbergen. He fell two more spots in stage two and finished in P34. The Richard Childress Racing driver then made a comeback in the final stage, but it was late for him, and he ended the race in P21 behind Michael McDowell.

Reflecting upon his upsetting finish, Kyle Busch said (via Kelly Crandall on X):

"Certainly wasn't the day we were looking for with our Bank OZK Chevrolet. We definitely missed the setup. Randall (Burnett, crew chief) and the guys kept working on it with every stop, and we were way better at the end. Appreciate the effort they put into it. We never gave up. We'll keep working on it."

Last year, the #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver's 19-year streak of winning at least one race each season ended. His last win came at Enjoy Illinois 300 in 2023. However, the Cup Series driver has shown some flashes this season but has yet to secure a win.

"The racing has definitely not gotten better": Kyle Busch expressed his true feelings on the NextGen cars at short tracks

Ahead of the Homestead-Miami race, Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch was featured on a pre-race media day. He claimed NASCAR hasn't been improved racing on short tracks for a long time.

Being a veteran driver, Busch competed in four generations, from Gen 4 to Gen 7:

"The racing has definitely not gotten better with the Next Gen at short tracks," Busch said via Frontstretch on X [1:42].

"Why that is? I don't know. We tried different aero packages; we tried different tires. I think it's just the similarity in all the parts and pieces and everybody being the same," he added.

However, Kyle Busch is optimistic that the team would find an ideal solution for short-track racing.

"Eventually, everybody is going to figure out how to attack this car and what makes it go fast," Busch concluded.

The first short track race is scheduled for March 30 at Martinsville Speedway. Busch has secured two wins at the 0.526 asphalt concrete oval track.

