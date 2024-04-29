Kyle Busch longing for “normal days” at RCR post NASCAR's Dover event - "Just can't seem to get any"

Beginning from the pole and ending in P4, Kyle Busch had a decent weekend in Dover. The Richard Childress Racing driver scored his 2nd top-5 finish of the season, after which he claimed he'd like to have more of such days going forward.

Speaking to FOX NASCAR, Busch opened up on how he felt about his day at Dover. He also put his #8 Camaro in a box by pointing to the ceiling, the absolute best finish he could've gotten, which wasn't far from what he ended with.

"A good day for the #8 car, a good solid points day, I guess. That’s a normal day. I’d love to have a lot more normal days; we just can’t seem to get any. The car was pretty decent. I felt like if we came off of pit road there at the end with the clean racetrack the way that it was, and being able to just charge forward [to] try to catch these leaders, that was probably going to be our best bet to try to run them down and race with them. But definitely had a third-place car today," Busch said.

Busch mentioned that coming from 8th place to 4th during that final run was something that he found "really, really tough." But in the end, he claimed that's all they had.

Expand Tweet

Kyle Busch references Chase Elliott's winless streak snap for himself

With his last win coming at Gateway last season, it's certainly been a while since Kyle Busch has been to the victory lane. But not winning races isn't something that has the 2x Cup champion losing sleep.

After his Dover finish, Busch opened up on his mindset as he chases the first win of the season and referenced the example of Chase Elliott snapping his winless streak at Texas.

“Everything is week-to-week. You just gotta keep working at it week-to-week. It can be different every week. I’m sure the 9 [Chase Elliott] didn’t think they were capable or in a position that they were ready for a win yet, and they got one a couple weeks ago, so just keep putting yourselves up front and in position and doing what you need to do for that," Busch said as per NASCAR.

Going forward, it'll be interesting to see if Kyle Busch wins a race in the upcoming weeks. In the last few races, he's tasted a little bit of everything except a win with finishes inside the top 30, top 20, top 10, and a top 5 that came at Dover.