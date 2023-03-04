Kyle Busch is looking to share 'some of his expertise' with Kaulig Racing in Xfinity Series 

Kyle Busch will drive the No. 10 Chevy for Kaulig Racing in five NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, marking his comeback to the circuit. Since the end of the 2022 season, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has gone through several changes. This includes joining a new team and a different manufacturer for the first time in 15 years.

After earlier confirming his retirement from the Xfinity Series (NXS), he will now return to NASCAR's secondary division. He will compete in five races, which is the maximum amount of races allowed for non-regulars.

Kyle Busch is most certainly the holder of an NXS record. He has won 102 races out of 362 attempts and again took the title in 2009. He'll now drive in the No. 10 car for Kaulig Racing on a part-time basis. His most recent appearance was in 2021, when he won all five races.

The 37-year-old will race at the following tracks: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen International, and Darlington Raceway.

Throughout the season, the No. 10 Chevy will be driven by a number of drivers, including AJ Allmendinger, Justin Haley, and Busch's Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon.

"I’m looking forward to having some fun in the Xfinity Series again, what Matt Kaulig and (team president) Chris Rice have built in just a few short years at Kaulig Racing is impressive, and with the team’s alliance with Richard Childress Racing, this made for an easy decision to be back competing in a series that I’ve had success in over the years.”

Kyle Busch won all five of his Xfinity outings in 2021. At Saturday's Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, he'll aim to extend his victory streak to six.

“Just running the Xfinity Series again and being able to get back in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing is going to be fun, and I look forward to that, being with a new team and a new group of guys, (it’s great to have) the chance to go out there and help their program and develop them a little bit and give them some of my expertise.”

To keep his Xfinity streak going, Busch will have to beat John Hunter Nemechek. The latter is one of his former drivers at Kyle Busch Motorsports and will be competing in Trucks, Xfinity, and Cup.

Kyle Busch explains where his celebratory bow came from

For decades, the bow has been the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion's characteristic victory finale; a thank you to his faithful fans. It's also a subtle 'maybe next time' to those disappointed that this 61-time Cup Series winner had beaten their beloved driver — yet again.

To be honest, any reaction impresses Kyle Busch, though the 37-year-old admits that certain bows are a bit deeper and a little more emotional.

Such was the case last weekend in California, as Busch won his first points-paying race in the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevy after joining the team this season. This was after 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing.

"I don’t really remember exactly how it started, but I just kind of came up with the idea of when I would do a burnout and one of the biggest burnouts I ever did — that I can recall — was actually early on in my career at Charlotte after winning an Xfinity Series race.

"I think I won my third or fourth race. When I did a burnout afterwards there was so much smoke that when I got out of the car, you couldn’t see the grandstands. So, I was just standing there, waiting for the smoke to dissipate so I could see the crowd."

Kyle Busch continued his tale and revealed the moment the idea of the bow came to him.

"I was like, ‘Heeeeey, I’m here.’ So I thought of it as, I’m appearing out of the smoke, like I’m a magician. And being from Vegas and being a showman with the background of being from there, I was like, ‘OK, what do great performers do every time they have a great performance for the crowd?’ They come out and bow for the crowd and are getting applause for the end of the show, so that was kind of my idea."

Now, it's a trademark of the driver. We'll probably see more such bows in the near future.

