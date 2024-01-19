Kyle Busch looks back on sponsorship woes with JGR, claims the team "put all their eggs in one basket"

One year on from two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch's rather public breakup with Joe Gibbs Racing has the driver somewhat opened up about what went on behind closed doors. Driving now for Richard Childress' racing outfit behind the wheel of a Chevrolet rather than a Toyota, Busch has certainly flipped the coin on what many touted as the final parts of his career in the sport.

Going from one of the most booed drivers on the field to one of the most liked with RCR, Kyle Busch has established himself with the golden bowtie as well as he could have hoped for. Three victories in his debut season with a new team have solidifed his 2024 season bid as well.

Looking back at how Richard Childress managed to work out a sponsorship deal for a 'Rowdy' as ever Busch back in 2023 where Coach Gibbs could not, the #8 Camaro ZL1 driver broke his silence. Elaborating on what went on during his final days with JGR, Kyle Busch told theathletic.com:

"Did JGR try hard enough to sell me? My answer to that is no. I’m being frank, and it might bite me in the butt, but they put all their eggs in one basket with the Oracle deal."

Oracle, as some racing fans might recognize, is also the title sponsor to Red Bull Racing's efforts in Formula 1. Busch added:

"The way the Oracle deal got introduced to us was really weird. They had just signed a contract for $500 million or something with Red Bull. So I’m like, ‘There’s no way they’re going to do a NASCAR deal. So I told those guys, ‘Look, you got to look elsewhere."

"Instead, they offered me a contract to race there and they weren’t going to have sponsorship on the car, but I didn’t feel like that was fair for the 15 years that I was there; I didn’t want Joe putting his own money into the program."

Apart from a team change, Kyle Busch also appears to have reached a phase in his career where he is appreciated by every fan, after a long time of rooting against him.

Kyle Busch to be sponsored by nicotine pouch manufacturer during 2024 Daytona 500

The newest sponsor to line up for Kyle Busch ahead of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is Zone Premium Nicotine Pouches.

The brand is expected to sponsor Busch's #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 during the Duels at Daytona International Speedway.

RCR and the #8 crew's Daytona 500 entry will also see the nicotine pouch manufacturer serve as the anchor partner for Busch. The famed 500-mile season-opener is expected to go live from the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval on February 18, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET.