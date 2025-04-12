Kyle Busch makes feelings clear on NASCAR’s ‘confusing’ Bristol rule

Ahead of Sunday’s (April 13) Food City 500 race at Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch spoke about his concerns regarding pit road rules. It will be his 38th start at the 0.533-mile short track in Bristol, Tennessee.

Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports reported that there will be two pit road entrances under green, one on Turn 4 and the other on Turn 2. Regardless of the drivers' pit position, they will have to drive the entire length of both pit roads.

Busch pointed out that it would be difficult to put up with the multi-speed zones in the pit road. The Las Vegas native added that navigating through multiple pit lanes will be challenging.

“The multiple pit lane thing can be confusing determining which one to come in during the race,” Busch said during an interview (via Speedway Digest). “I always like picking a pit stall on the back stretch so that we always enter off of Turn Two.”

There will be pit road entrances on both the frontstretch and the backstretch. However, under yellow, drivers will be allowed to enter the pit road only through the commitment line in Turn 2.

“Whether you have to run the full pit road under yellow or you can exit into Turn three on a green flag scenario, it just makes it so much simpler,” Busch added.

Kyle Busch hasn’t won a single Cup Series race since June 4, 2023. This year, his best finish was a P5 at COTA. Busch sits 15th in the drivers' standings with 177 points.

Kyle Busch opens up about fellow Cup racer attempting Bristol sweep

Kyle Busch is the only driver to have bagged not one but two weekend sweeps (2010, 2017) at Bristol Motor Speedway. A weekend sweep refers to a driver winning all three races (Truck, Xfinity, and Cup) over a single weekend.

Kyle Larson was going for the sweep, but Front Row Motorsports driver Chandler Smith beat him to the checkered flag. However, Kyle Busch said in an interview (via GP Fans) before Friday’s (April 11) race.

“There are so many variables that can come down to whether you get it or not. If somebody can beat Larson off of pit road on the final run of the Cup race and he can’t pass them, that’s what happens in that one. But I’m sure he’ll go and do well, and so be it."

Kyle Larson will now prepare for Sunday's Xfinity Series race, the SciAps 300. Fans can watch the event on CW from 5 pm ET onwards or listen to live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

