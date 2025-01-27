Kyle Busch makes feelings known after visiting Greenville Swamp Rabbits’ fray with his son Brexton

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch recently shared moments from his outing with his son Brexton Busch at the Greenville Swamp Rabbits’ hockey game. The post, shared on social media, shows the father-son duo’s experience at the East Coast Hockey League fixture.

Kyle Busch uploaded four photos from the event on X. The images feature the back of Busch's jersey, Brexton fist-bumping a player, the father and son in their seats for the game, and a solo shot of Brexton Busch. The NASCAR driver also expressed gratitude to fans for joining them at the event, writing:

“.@BrextonBusch and I had fun hanging out w the @SwampRabbits! Thx to all the fans who came out!!🏒”

During his visit, Kyle Busch delivered a motivational pre-game speech to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits before their game against the Reading Royals. Drawing from his experience as a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Busch encouraged the team to focus and give their best effort.

“I didn’t drive my as down here two hours in order to see you guys get your as kicked, so I’m ready to get some action out there,” he said.

The speech was part of the Swamp Rabbits’ NASCAR Night presented by Arthrex. Busch also interacted with fans and supported the team by wearing a team jersey with his name on the back.

“For me, this is my first time doing that” - Kyle Busch on his Chili Bowl Nationals debut

Kyle Busch recently shared his thoughts on competing in the Chili Bowl Nationals, a dirt track racing event quite different from the NASCAR circuits he's used to. In an interview with Frontstretch.com, Busch talked about the steep learning curve involved in racing in a different format, explaining:

“Switching back and forth and hitting it right away is tough. You need laps in these cars and experience racing on these tracks. You’ve got to bang against the curb a few times to understand how it works.”

“This is my first time doing that. I tested 150 laps, but there wasn’t a curb—it was just a flat track. It’s a completely different philosophy and concept, and you’ve got to figure out how to make it work,” he added.

The NASCAR star, who drives the #8 Chevrolet ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing, finished seventh in the B-Main and won a spot in the F-Main race. When asked about his expectations, Busch was candid and added:

“Coming in, I thought making the C-Main would be respectable. But we’ll be starting in an F tomorrow. F to E is lower than I’d like, but that’s probably where we’ll end up.”

Busch’s performance in the Chili Bowl Nationals fell short of his expectations. Although he advanced to the E-Main after finishing third in the F-Main, he placed 15th in the E-Main and did not go further.

In his heat race, Busch finished second, but a disappointing qualifier dropped him from fourth to seventh. This result placed him in the alphabet soup of lower-tier races, where he couldn’t reach the finals.

