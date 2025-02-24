Kyle Busch makes an honest admission after being ‘shucked back’ at Atlanta: “It was a better finish than I thought we were going to get”

Kyle Busch is yet to win a race since June 4, 2023. So he was looking forward to winning Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, thus bringing an end to the winless streak. But given the mayhem that the race turned out to be, the two-time Cup Series champion seemed content with his finishing position.

Busch is currently in his third season driving the No. 8 Cup Series entry for Richard Childress Racing. He won the Craftsman Truck Series race at Atlanta on Saturday (February 22), thus taking his winning tally to 67, and starting the weekend strong.

Reflecting on his P7 finish at the 1.5-mile quad-oval speedway on Sunday, the Las Vegas native said,

“It was a better finish than I thought we were going to get tonight. There were a lot of crashed cars there too, so we kind of cycled our way forward a little bit with some guys that wrecked out.”

Despite qualifying sixth alongside Front Row Motorsports driver Todd Gilliland on Row 3, Busch said he fell short of capitalizing on the maximum potential of his Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevy during the main event. He further explained,

“I just had a really hard time opening it up. When I got back in traffic, worse than third in line, I just really had to lift out of the throttle a lot and that was holding me up and holding my lane up. Not a lot of guys were willing to deal with that and have the patience for that, so it kind of shucked us back there a few times.”

Busch’s next race is scheduled for March 2 at Circuit of The Americas. Fans can watch the feature live on FOX or listen to radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 3:30 pm ET onwards.

Kyle Busch threatens to wreck “d*****bag” Carson Hocevar following mid-race antics

Kyle Busch wasn’t happy with the way Carson Hocevar was wheeling his No. 77 Spire Motorsports machine. The 22-year-old driver meticulously earned sports after starting from the back of the pack, but the way he drove throughout the 260-lap event drew the attention of the Cup Series veteran.

Kyle Busch sent a scathing remark after Hocevar caused him to slide at the end of a stage, resulting in the former losing several valuable track positions. He said,

“Go tell that 77 he's done that same f**ing move ten times. I don't care if I wreck the whole f*ing field, I'm over him. He's a f*ing d**bag, I'm going to wreck his ass!”

The same was reported by Eric Estepp, a well-known YouTuber and NASCAR enthusiast through a recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter:

Following the race, Hocevar was summoned by the likes of Ross Chastain and Ryan Blaney for a discussion. However, Kyle Busch did not speak with Hocevar, or at least the cameras did not catch a conversation between the two.

