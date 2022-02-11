Kyle Busch meets TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, NASCAR fans react

NASCAR and social media collided when Kyle Busch met TikTok sensations Charli and Dixie D'Amelio.

Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck Somehow I missed that the D'Amelio sisters were at the NASCAR race today and met Kyle Busch. Strange times!

A lot of negative energy was on display about the D'Amelio sisters as many fans did not recognize who they were or the value they could add to Busch's racing.

One fan tweeted, writing:

Jason Bohn @jasonbohn9 @jeff_gluck I watched 27 seconds of the preview of their show, and I'm quite thankful and grateful to have no clue or desire to know who they are.

Some fans, however, displayed mixed reactions to the encounter. Another fan tweeted, saying:

Tom Sears @LurkinTomGaming @jeff_gluck It's crazy because they're like 100x more famous in America and the world. Them promoting nascar on their shit is a HUGE W

The D'Amelio sisters are popular performers on TikTok, known for their creativity. Together, they have over 180 million followers on the video social networking platform.

Charli D'Amelio is known for being the most popular creator on the platform, becoming the first such person to reach 50 million followers on it. Dixie D'Amelio, on the other hand, is an American singer and social media personality. She is known for her videos, and has starred in the YouTube webseries Attaway General.

Busch, however, was delighted with their presence at the race. Speaking on TikTok, he said:

“Great having my friends @charli d’amelio @dixie @heididamelio n @marcdamelio out to the #NASCAR race #racing #kyle Busch #GetTheWChallenge”

Kyle Busch won Heat No.1 as Ryan Blaney and Ricky Stenhouse beat and bang at the finish

The 36-year-old Busch won his way into the Busch Light Clash at LA Coliseum with the top spot in qualifying as Ryan Blaney and Ricky Stenhouse brawled for third place.

Two laps were used to determine the starting lineup for the four 25-lap heat races on Sunday. The top four drivers in each heat race advanced to the main 150-lap feature event, while the remaining 20 drivers were sent to the two 50-lap last chance qualifiers.

Busch, in his #18 car, led all drivers with a top speed of 65.478 mph, winning the pole position for the first Heat Race. The other three drivers to win pole positions for the remaining Heat Races were Tyler Reddick, Justin Haley and Joey Logano.

Kyle Busch @KyleBusch RT if u think it's time for a reboot 🎬🍿

