Kyle Busch Motorsports’ shop purchased by Spire Motorsports for $14,500,000 - Reports

It's been over two months since Kyle Busch announced the shock sale of his NASCAR Truck Series team KBM and Rowdy Manufacturing to Spire Motorsports. The deal which included the facilities in Mooresville, North Carolina, is now reported to have closed recently.

According to a report published by the Charlotte Business Journal, Spire Motorsports has now acquired the assets owned by Busch for nearly $14.5 million.

The report referred to the Iredell County real estate records, where an entity associated with Kyle Busch sold the 77,000 square feet facility located at 351 Mazeppa Road to Spire. The sale also included the assets owned under Rowdy Manufacturing's chassis building operation and the CNC machine shop.

Kyle Busch started the team back in 2010 when he was 25-years-old. He transformed the team into a championship-winning outfit. KBM also holds the record for winning the most races in the Truck Series (100), with Busch contributing 48 of those wins.

Some of the highlights for KBM in the Truck series include its two championships with Erik Jones in 2015 and Christopher Bell in 2017. Both the drivers eventually graduated to Joe Gibbs Racing and raced alongside Kyle Busch. The team has also nurtured many drivers who eventually reached the Cup Series.

“It will be hard to walk away from the amazing facility we built,” Busch said in a team press release. “I’ll miss walking the shop floor talking with the everyone, hosting our fan days in the lobby, and spending countless hours there ensuring its success. However, I know at this point in my life and in my career that this is the correct decision.”

Spire Motorsports will take over the race shop in Mooresville, as it expands to a three-car team in the Cup Series while taking over KBM's two entries for 2024.

Kyle Busch grades his maiden season with Richard Childress Racing

Kyle Busch kicked off his 2023 campaign with Richard Childress Racing with full momentum as he returned to victory in his second race with the team. After racking up two more wins, Busch and the team seemed to falter as the playoffs progressed.

With three wins, 10 top-fives, and 17 top-10s, Busch led 241 laps this season with an average finish of 15.0. Owing to his early season success, the 38-year-old assessed his 2023 campaign, grading his season a B-minus.

“Probably a B-minus,” Busch was quoted by NBC Sports as saying. “I’m kind of floating between the C and a B-minus there.

“Started the season, I’d give us definitely a middle-A, for sure, the first probably 10-12 races. And then the second half of the season I’d give us somewhere in the C, so average it out, B-minus.”

The #8 Chevy driver is looking for consistency in the coming season.